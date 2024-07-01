Mzansi’s Tyla and Makhadzi winners at BET Awards 2024

South African artists Tyla and Makhadzi shined brightly at the BET Awards 2024 when they walked away with three awards between them, raising the flag for Mzansi on the global stage. The BET Awards 2024 took place on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Both artists won top awards demonstrating their talent, impact and global influence.

Tyla, the 22-year-old sensation known for her viral hit "Water," won two awards, Best New Artist and Best International Act. She also won a Grammy in February. The Johannesburg-born mega star wowed the audience with a live, safari-themed, high-energy performance of "Jump" from her debut album, featuring American rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng.

Tyla performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP Makhadzi from Limpopo, won the BET Viewers Choice: Best International Act award. Her win was extra special as it coincided with her birthday. Known for her unique musical style and powerful stage presence, Makhadzi's success further establishes her as a stand out artist.

These wins are not only personal achievements but also significant for South African music on the global stage, inspiring future generations of African artists. Makhadzi attends the BET International Nominee welcome event at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Natasha Campos/Getty Images for BET INTERNATIONAL/AFP New South African Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie praised their accomplishments on X. "Things are happening already, congratulations to both ladies. We want to assure South Africans that we will not be a Ministry that will be content with congratulating artists and creatives only but will go out and unearth more Tyla’s & Makhadzi’s. Help us find more future superstars."