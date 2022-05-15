Nakhane to headline the ‘I Am Live’ fest this Africa Month

May is not an ordinary month in the African continent. It is known as Africa Month, where Africans commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). Founded in 1963, OAU is an organisation aimed at uniting the continent and encouraging nation-building through unity and freedom from oppression.

To celebrate the milestone of OAU and its successor African Union, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will host a series of events to celebrate Africa Day on May 25 and throughout May. On May 21, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is hosting the “I Am Live” concert by Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill as part of the Africa Month celebrations. Headlining this festival is South Africa’s talented singer Nakhane, who will be joined by Sun-El Musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Ms Party and Aurus.

On what to expect, Paige Holmes, the festival’s promoter says: “In celebration of Africa Month, we are excited to showcase these incredible, diverse artists from our continent. What this event does is aid the live music industry as a whole as it creates work for the full live music industry eco-system from production, marketing, performing service providers and artists. “It also creates a place for festival-goers to escape while getting entranced by the artistic talent and, of course, to have some much-needed fun.” The “I Am Live” fest will start at 2pm and end at 10pm. Tickets are R320 at Howler.