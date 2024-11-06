Namibian rapper Lioness unveils third album, 'If Not In This Life'

Known for her bold style and genre-defying artistry, Lioness describes the album as a celebration of life, self-expression, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. In an interview with IOL reporter, Lioness shared the personal experiences that inspired this project. "When I was producing the album, I was pregnant with my daughter," she revealed.

"An A&R (Artists and Repertoire) told me I would not be marketable as a mother. That pushed me to research how other mothers, like Sierra, Beyoncé, and Rihanna, continue to thrive in their careers. “I was raised by a single mother, and she had many careers, and I said, no, you know, becoming a mother does not mean that your things need to change, you can still excel and be great as you are, so that pushed me. The title, “If Not In This Life,” serves as a poignant reminder to seize opportunities and chase dreams.

“I thought to myself, I'm going to give this everything I have, if I don't receive the accolades in this life, then definitely in the next, but I just felt to push harder and prove people wrong, basically,” she said. This sentiment resonates throughout the album, which blends Afro-pop, rap, hip-hop, dancehall, and Afrobeats, showcasing her growth as both an artist and a woman. The lead single from the album, “Pull Up,” was released on October 4 and features a high-energy music video directed by Dirk van Niekerk. Lioness emphasised the empowering message behind the song.

"Pull Up is about coming up as your best self, no matter what you're going through in life. That really is the vision behind this song. People don’t need to see me down and out because many are not happy when you succeed in life." “So whenever you Pull Up, whenever you show up, show out as the best version of yourself,” Lioness added. “If Not In This Life” album. Picture: Supplied Beyond her music, Lioness is also a qualified medical doctor, showcasing her commitment to both her art and her community.

She balances her demanding career in medicine with her passion for music, drawing inspiration from her experiences to inform her lyrics and artistic vision. Lioness has expressed her commitment to collaborating with fellow artists to elevate African music on the global stage. “Selecta” from her album “If Not In This Life,” features Cleo Ice Queen and Kaladoshas from Africa. "I really wanted to showcase Namibian talent. Music is in Africa right now, we are thriving, and I just hope to be able to be one of those artists that are looked out and sold out after and appreciated for,” she noted.

Lioness invites her fans to join her on this new chapter of her journey, filled with bold experimentation and fearless storytelling for her album “If Not In This Life”. Her fans can look forward to a possible tour in 2025 and new merchandise coming soon. With 16 years in music, Lioness has created an album full of energy and meaning. Songs like “Tic Tac” and “Alive” capture the lively spirit of Namibian music.