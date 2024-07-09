Nasty C announces his live international tour to Europe and the UK

Renowned rapper and music sensation Nasty C is taking his talents on the road, announcing an international tour that promises to bring his unique brand of hip-hop to fans across the globe. Known for his impressive lyrical skills and dynamic beats, the 27-year-old rapper recently took to social media to announce his highly anticipated tour to Europe and the UK, scheduled to start on October 18 and conclude on October 25.

“To all my Ivysons in Europe and the UK 'll be live in a city near you this October. We're about to get active! Tickets go live this Friday 5 July. Do the right thing.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by I LOVE IT HERE (@nasty_csa) Following the success of his latest album, ‘I Love It Here’, Nasty C is taking his tour to cities in France, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.

After revealing his European and UK tour plans, the acclaimed rapper turned to his loyal fans, seeking their input on potential future destinations for his live performances. “Drop your city in the comments and let me know in the comments where you want to see me!” he said. The news of Nasty C's international tour was met with immediate and enthusiastic responses from his loyal fans, who took to social media to spread the word and express their excitement. The announcement was quickly shared and re-posted across various social media platforms.

X user @Ale85154 said: “@Nasty_CSA Mad respect to you man from Kenya.. God bless your hard work my brother.. we still waiting for that collab w/t TUNECHI.” Mad respect to you man from Kenya.. God bless your hard work my brother.. we still waiting for that collab w/t TUNECHI — kanyili alex (@Ale85154) July 6, 2024 @JCRE8_ on X encouraged Nasty C to keep pushing.

“an tour is huge. Keep pushing the bar.” A European tour is huge.

Keep pushing the bar 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻 https://t.co/td5AUlyAn9 — JCRE8 (@JCRE8_) July 5, 2024 Another X user @TOORLY said: “Ivysons all over the world - let's make those shows happen!”