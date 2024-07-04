On the mend: Grief stricken rapper Shebeshxt has been discharged from hospital after deadly crash

After weeks of hospitalisation, Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, has been discharged following a devastating accident in which his daughter, Onthatile Gladys Chuene, tragically lost her life. Shebeshxt was involved in an accident with his daughter Onthatile, who tragically lost her life in the accident, while travelling with her father to perform last month at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in Lebowakgomo.

The Grade 3 pupil at Northern Academy in Polokwane was laid to her final resting place on June 22, at Lebowakgomo Zone A. The accident occurred along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane, when his car crashed with a heavy duty motor vehicle. The "Ambulance" hitmaker was discharged from Netcare Pholoso Hospital, a private facility in Polokwane, on Tuesday and is currently recovering well at home in Lebowakgomo.

“We can confirm that Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke was discharged from hospital on July 2, and he is making a strong recovery, and showing improvement compared to earlier," the family spokesperson, James Magoro, told IOL News. Magoro also mentioned that following Shebeshxt's serious injuries to his right leg, he has now regained the ability to walk using both legs. “He is able to walk on both legs, and his progress is impressive. Despite the profound sorrow her death has caused our family, he is handling it well and actively working through this difficult time,” he said.

Last month, IOL News reported that Shebeshxt attended the funeral service of his eight-year-old daughter in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank. Magoro said Shebeshxt was able to see his daughter's remains in a white casket, which was themed with the popular Disney show Frozen. "He couldn't attend the cemetery because he arrived late from the hospital and wasn't supposed to stay at the funeral service for an extended period due to ongoing supervision," Magoro said at that time.