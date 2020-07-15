Prince Kaybee leads the pack of SAMAs26 nominees

A slew of new artists have made their mark in the music industry, and judging from the South African Music Awards 26(SAMAs26) nomination list, they have a good chance to changing the game. New artists like MFR Souls who are up for Best Collaboration for "Love You Tonight", Best Kwaito Album for "The Beginning", Best Produced Album for "Scorpion Kings" and "Isiphithiphithi" by Samthing Soweto, and their hit, "Love You Tonight" is already nodded for Music Video Of The Year, putting them at five nominations. Rising jazz star Spha Mdlalose is up for Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album for "Indlel’eyekhaya". Ndabo Zulu and Umgidi Ensemble’s "Queen Nandi: The African Symphony" earned them the Duo/Group of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album nominations. Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane for "Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko" received the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Jazz Album nods.

The Afro-pop songbird Ami Faku impressed with her album "Imali" and secured the Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Afro Pop Album nominations.

For his efforts in "A David Kind of Psalm" (Live), gospel crooner Sbu Noah, is in the running for Newcomer of the Year, Best Contemporary Faith Music Album and Best Live Audio Visual Recording.

Jazz’s Viwe Mkizwana has staked her claim for Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album for her debut album "Tributes".

Prince Kaybee, already with four nods in the bag from the Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) categories announced last week, extends his lead with five more.

The DJ is in the running for the coveted Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Produced Album, Best Dance Album for "Re Mmino" and Best Collaboration for "Fetch Your Life" featuring Msaki. His total tally for SAMAs26 stands at nine, making him the most nominated this year.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small dominated the Best Collaboration category with three nods featuring them on "Akulaleki" by Samthing Soweto; "Love You Tonight" by MFR "Souls and Tender Love" by Sha Sha.

Elsewhere their albums, "Scorpion Kings" and the "Return of Scorpion Kings", scored them two spots in the Best Kwaito Album. They are also up for Best Produced Album for "Scorpion Kings" and "Isiphithiphithi" by Samthing Soweto along with MFR Souls, Howard, Mas Musiq and Samthing Soweto.

Furthermore, their collaboration, Koko featuring Mhaw Keys, already earned them a MVOTY nomination taking them to a total of eight nods.

Samthing Soweto earned five nominations for his album "Isiphithiphithi" in Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Produced Album, Best Engineered Album, while his hit "Akulaleki" with Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small secured him a Best Collaboration nod. With a ROTY nomination already to his credit for "Akulaleki" his total stands at six.

K.O entered this leg with three nominations in the ROTY and MVOTY categories, and now with nods for Best Hip Hop Album for "PTYunLTD" and Best Collaboration for "Say U Will" featuring Nandi Madida, he walks away with five nominations overall.

Here's the full nomination list:

Album of the Year:

"Isiphithiphithi" by Samthing Soweto

"Re Mmino" by Prince Kaybee

"Seasons, Volume II" by We Will Worship

"True Stories" by Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda

"Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko" by Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

Remix of the Year:

"Shay’inumber" (Deep Sen) by Oscar Nyathi

"Utatakho" Remix by Yanga Chief featuring Boity, Dee Koala and Riky Rick

"Sad To Think" (Fka Mash Glitch Dub) by SculpturedMusic

"Culture Vulture" (Remix) by 25K

"When Jazz Meets House" (The Squad Remix) by DJ General Slam featuring Bruno Soares Sax

Best Dance Album:

"Akhiwe" by Oskido

"Find Your Way" by Malumz on Decks

"Monarch" by Lady Zamar

"Re Mmino" by Prince Kaybee

"Vibez" by DJ Mshega

Best Maskandi Album:

"Bawucisha ngo Paraffin" by Abafana baka Mgqumeni

"Hlanga Lomhlabathi" by Izingane Zoma

"Inhloko Nes’Xhanti" by Khuzani

"Inyoka Yodumo" by Sgwebo Sentambo

"Upopayi" by Thokozani Langa

Best Traditional Music Album:

"Botshelo" - Makopanela Pineng

"Richang" - Tswelelang Cultural Dancers

"Sialala" - Vha Venda Cultural Group

"Tshimo Ea Tlholwa" - Mma Ausi

"Ungabanaki" - Qadasi & Maqhinga

Best Collaboration:

"Akulaleki" - Samthing Soweto featuring Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

"Fetch Your Life" - Prince Kaybee featuring Msaki

"Love You Tonight" - MFR Souls featuring DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha and Kabza De Small

"Say U Will" - K.O featuring Nandi Madida

"Tender Love" - Sha Sha featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Best Traditional Faith Music Album:

"Re-Birth" - TYGC Family

"Psalm 103" - Jeffrey Mkansi

"Praise & Repentance 2nd Offering" - Muzie B

"OkaJehova Akanqotshwa" - Deborah Fraser

"Calvary" - Dumi Mkokstad

Newcomer of the Year:

Sbu Noah - "A David Kind of Psalm" (Live)

Ami Faku - "Imali"

Spha Mdlalose - "Indlel’eyekhaya"

Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble - "Queen Nandi : The African Symphony"

Viwe Mkizwana - "Tributes"

Best African Indigenous Faith Album:

"Uyalalelwa"- The General Universal Zion Church of God (Isitimela)

"Thobela Morena" - Matsobane Maifo Themba Lami by Amagoduka

"Modula Sione Ore Utlwe, Mookamedi" - Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo

"Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela" - Amadodana Ase Wesile

Best Jazz Album:

"Genesis of a Different World" - Steve Dyer

"Indlel’eyekhaya" - Spha Mdlalose

"Queen Nandi: The African Symphone" - Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble

"Tributes" - Viwe Mkizwana

"Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko"- Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album:

"Coenie 2.2" - Coenie de Villiers

"Boomhuis"- Elandré

"Jou Huis"- Elvis Blue

"Pure Plaas" - Ricus Nel

"Sterker"- Riana Nel

Rest of Africa Award:

"Blossom"- Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

"I Love Girls With Trobul" - Sarz and WurlD (Nigeria)

"Metamorfose"- Isabel Novella (Mozambique)

"YPSZN2" - PsychoYP (Nigeria)

"A Good Time" by Davido (Nigeria)

Best Afro Pop Album:

"From Bongo With Love" by Bongo Maffin

"Imali" by Ami Faku

"Isiphithiphithi" by Samthing Soweto

"Selimathunzi" by Mthunzi

"Umuthi" by Blaq Diamond

Best Alternative Music Album:

"Zeno" by Muzi

"The Calling" by James Deacon

"Ndim Nani" by Zu.

"June" by Manu Grace

"Cult Pop" by Lo-Ghost

Best Reggae Album:

"From the Low Land" by Skeleton Blazer

"Impilo Kantanga" by Jeremiah Fyah Ises

"The Revealer" by Botanist

"True Stories" by Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda

"Vision 2020" by Fruitystar

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album:

"A David Kind of Psalm" (Live) by Sbu Noah

"Friends in Praise, Vol.2" by Neyi Zimu and Omega Khunou

"Glory in His Presence" by Benjamin Dube

"Project 17 Live at Carnival City" by Worship House

"Seasons, Volume II" by We Will Worship

Best R&B/Soul Album:

"Elements" by Elaine

"God Decides" by Tellaman

"My Heart to Your Soul" by Lungisa Xhamela

"Pink Panther" by Tshego

"Promised Land" by Yanga Sobetwa

Male Artist of the Year:

Benjamin Dube for "Glory in His Presence"

Samthing Soweto for "Isiphithiphithi"

Prince Kaybee for "Re Mmino"

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane for "Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko"

Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda for "True Stories"

Best African Adult Contemporary Album:

"Toro ka Mmino" by T.S

"S.G 2.0" by Tlale Makhene and Ziyawa Ka Zitha

"Power of Dreams" by Judith Sephuma

"I Write What I Dream" by Ntsika

"Folklore: Chapter 1" by Pilani Bubu

Best Adult Contemporary Album:

"Swansong" by Lance James

"Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue" by the Parlotones

"Power" by Amanda Black

"In a Different Light" by Wouter Kellerman

"Africa" by Ndlovu Youth Choir

Best Kwaito Album:

"Baby Boy III" by Vigro Deep

"Ikhenani" by DJ Tira

"Scorpion Kings" by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

"The Beginning" by MFR Souls

"The Return of the Scorpion Kings" by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

Beste Pop Album:

"Elektrisiteit" by Dewald Wasserfall

"Hou Vas" by HANCO

"#Partytjiedier" by Kurt Darren

"Patriot" by Appel

"Swaeltjies" by Danny Smoke

Best Pop Album:

"Deep Breath" by Deep Breath

"Ghost" by Matthew Mole

"Here I Am" by Christian Heath

"Lifeline" by Josh Wantie

"Solitude" by Mike Stent

Best Hip Hop Album:

"3T" by YoungstaCPT

"Becoming a Pop Star" by Yanga Chief

"Injayam Vol.2" by DJ Sliqe

"PTYunLTD" by KO

"Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe" by Big Zulu

Best Produced Album

"Swansong" by Matthew Fink

"Scorpion Kings" by MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small

"Re Mmino" by Prince Kaybee

"Isiphithiphithi" by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, MFR Souls, Howard, Mas Musiq and Samthing Soweto

"In a Different Light" by Wouter Kellerman

Female Artist of the Year:

"Ami Faku" for Imali

"Riana Nel" for Sterker

"Lady Zamar" for Monarch

"Manu Grace" for June

"Spha Mdlalose" for Indlel’eyekhaya

Best Live Audio Visual Recording :

"A David Kind of Psalm" (Live) by Sbu Noah

"Calvary" by Dumi Mkokstad

"Glory in His Presence" by Benjamin Dube

"Krone 6 Live" by Krone Various Artists

"Your Word Alibuyi Lilambatha" by Kholeka

Best Engineered Album:

"I Write What I Dream" by Robin Walsh

"Isiphithiphithi" by Samthing Soweto, Pete Maher and Mas Musiq

"Promised Land" by Kurt Michael

"The Return of the Scorpion Kings" by Mas Musiq

"Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi" by Peter Auret

Best Classical Album:

"Vignettes for Violin" by Kristel Birkholtz

"Die Tale Van My Hart" by Wilhelm Lichtenburg

"Freehand" by Charl du Plessis

"Andaluza – Music of Spain III" by James Grace

"Africa Celebrates" by University of Limpopo Choristers and the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Produced Music Video:

"Akulaleki" by Yolanda Hlakula and Paul Ramaema

"Whipped by Kyle White

"SMA" by Kyle White

"Pearls to Swine" featuring Tresor & Kid X by Msaki

"Fetch Your Life" by Ofentse Mwase

Best Rock Album:

"Until The Last Prayer" by Gunshot Blue

"The Bright Blue Orchids" by The Plastics

"Sins of the Father" by Black Pistol

"Plastic Kids" by The Tazers

"Dagdrome in Suburbia" by Francois van Coke

Duo or Group of the Year: