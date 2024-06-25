Independent Online
R&B singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra set to perform in Joburg, amid fans concerns

Snoh Aalegra is scheduled to perform in Joburg at In The City event on October 6 at Monte Casino, Fourways, for a one night only experience. Picture: Instagram/snohaalegra

Published 35m ago

Share

By Nomathamsanqa Sithathu

The Snoh Aalegra, Swedish born singer and songwriter, was announced as head-liner for the Rocking the Daisies on their festival line-up, which is taking place in Cape Town from October 3 to 6.

Rocking The Daises is an annual event in Cape Town, which sees local and international artists rocking the stage and entertaining music lovers. This year, the festival will be held at Cloof Wine Estate.

Fans and supporters of the ‘I Want You Around’ hitmaker took to social media to express their concerns about not being able to attend the music festival in Cape Town and asked the organisers to bring the star to Johannesburg.

“Come to Joburg, Cape Town is so far,” wrote Facebook user, Reneilwe Koketso.

Another Facebook user, Noeleen Skeep commented, “WHAAAAAAT!!!!! Please please do a show in Johannesburg too, you are my favourite of the new school female artists, I just love your voice!.”

The overwhelming cries from Snoh’s fans, who will not be able to attend the music festival in the area, did not fall on deaf ears.

Following the concerns the fans raised, Steyn Entertainment announced today that they would be bringing the R&B star to the In The City event, on October 6 at Monte Casino, Fourways, for a one night only experience.

The announcement was made by the Johannesburg-based entertainment media company, Steyn Entertainment, on their social media accounts.

Fans then took to social media again to express their excitement for the In The City experience with Snoh Aalegra.

The R&B singer is excited to be coming to South Africa to perform both in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Alongside, will be Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayra Starr as the supporting act.

