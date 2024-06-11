Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra a celebration of amapiano’s biggest hits

After weeks of anticipation, the Red Bull Symphonic featuring Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra took place and it was a concert where some of the biggest amapiano songs were performed live. Over two days the Gold Reef City, the Lyric Theatre, was filled with amapiano lovers, fans of Kabza De Small who got to hear their favourite songs performed differently with a 33-piece Symphonic Orchestra and Vocal Octet.

When tickets for the Red Bull Symphonic were announced within five hours of the initial announcement they were sold out - a clear indication of how fans and the music industry were ready to support the King of amapiano. Kabza De Small and Pitse delivered a show that treated the audience to a different kind of musical experience. The newly released ‘Kabza Chant’ opened the show with Mthunzi and Nokwazi along with the vocal octet setting the mood that the event is ultimately a celebration of the man who changed so many lives through music.

Hard to think of a time when amapiano music was not at the forefront of South Africa. From 2019 the infectious log drum beat took over birthing some of the biggest of the music genre. Behind some of those hits was musical maestro Kabelo Motha better known as Kabza De Small, a DJ music producer who shifted the game. Considering that Kabza De Small has a length and impressive discography, selecting the set list for the two-day concert was a task but the mission of reminding fans of the journey with tracks such as, ‘Emcimbini’, ‘Vula Vala’, ‘Khusela’, ‘Asibe Happy’ and ’Adiwele’ was achieved.

The show started with more melodic songs such as ‘Eningi’, ‘Amazwe’, and ‘Liyangishonela’ laying the foundation of what is to come. The changeover to the more upbeat songs was done seamlessly: a two-minute break for the orchestra to put their instruments away and let Kabza De Small rise to the occasion with a mini performance to remind all why he is considered among the best when it comes to the DJ deck. Pitse showed exactly how she became the first black South African woman to own and conduct an all-black orchestra, her leadership of the orchestra was impeccable and excelled at merging the two worlds.

Kabza De Small and Pitse delivered a show that treated the audience to a different kind of musical experience that celebrated two worlds coming together. Picture: Supplied The show was brought to life with performances from Kabza De Small’s collaborators such as; Njelic, Nobuhle, Mawhoo, DJ Maphorisa/Madumane, Masterpiece YVK, Sizwe Alakine, Young Stunna, Umthakathi Kush, Nkosazana Daughter and Daliwonga. Young Stunna is the superstar he thinks he is and he had moments at the show that reminded the audience of his star power. While his co-collaborators on the smash hit ‘Imithandazo’ all stepped out together, Young Stunna did not step out with them, he was instead announced by Sizwe Alakine for his verse. Young Stunna also brought the heat when Njelic brought him out for his verse on ‘Nana Thula’.