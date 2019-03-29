Ed Sheeran performed the last leg of his SA tour in Cape Town Stadium on Thursday night. The show was well organised, from security as you walk in, where you get to scan your ticket and get your armband right till you get to your seat, the process was seamless.
Cape Town Jazz Festival 2019 headliner Shekhinah was the first opening act. She definitely got the party started and got us ready for those sing-a-longs. Whenever Shekhinah is around, there is always a vibe.
@shekhinahd #dividetour #DivideTourSA #edsheerancpt #EdSheeranSA pic.twitter.com/cGfCN7mUaA— ♚Olawale CFC™ (@iam_waley) March 29, 2019
English singer-songwriter Passenger was the second and final opening act. Just to put it out there, I had never heard of the guy before, so he was a breath of fresh air. He can stay.
When the time came for the main man to get on stage, I and about 75% of the stadium was ready to belt out the lyrics to "Perfect". That is how excited we were.
The power of over 30000 cellphone torches. Able to illuminate a stadium. #edsheeranSA #edsheerancpt @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/VCmbr1fLov— The Toufeeq Allie (@DatKofGuy) March 28, 2019
The mix of the crowd was rather interesting. From overly touchy couples who couldn’t keep their hands off each other; true story, the couple in front of us kissed right through the show. To tweeny tiny fangirls screaming for their favourite singer, and annoyed parents and boyfriends waiting for the show to end.
Ed made sure to strike a perfect balance between singing all the fan-favourites as well as the die-hard fan anthems. For a one-man show, the stage was phenomenal. From HD screens and crisp sound to the motion graphics and stage lights, all our senses were engaged.
Ommggggg. @edsheeran you did the things tonight!!!— gabi (@gabidhardy) March 27, 2019
What a special evening, I sung my heart and lungs out, I feel like you could hear me 😝➗ #EdSheeranCPT pic.twitter.com/blMFc5LqGJ
Ed Sheeran is a consummate performer. He maintained high energy throughout the night and gave us more than I expected.
As the show reached its final stages, the heavens opened and it started drizzling. As corny as it might sound, Cape Town bid a teary farewell to its adopted son. Ed was so sweet, he even ended the night by wishing us luck with the traffic. What a gentleman.
And 24 hours after the curtain closed on Ed's SA leg of his world tour, the Passenger announced their own solo SA tour.
‼️Just announced @passengermusic solo tour ‼️— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) March 29, 2019
23 Nov @Ticketprodome
26 Nov @GrandWestSA @Discovery_SA #DiscoveryCard holders get an exclusive pre-sale from 1 April. General public on sale 3 April at 9am from https://t.co/3HiA9LJYyO
Info: https://t.co/5gcrKUOBF6#PassengerSA pic.twitter.com/5WyU1J2u9e
Follow Vuyisile on Twitter: @VuyiKubeka