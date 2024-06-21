Rising star Zee Nxumalo collaborates with 031Choppa and ShakesxLes on a powerful new single, ‘Abogogo’

The ‘Abogogo’ track explores themes of despair and a heartfelt plea for ancestral guidance in the face of overwhelming challenges.

In a statement released, the amapiano artist, whose real name is Zandile Nxumalo, said her soulful vocals deliver a touching narrative of feeling forsaken by your forefathers. The song’s heartfelt lyrics call out to her ancestors, seeking their help and guidance to navigate the burdens weighing heavily on her.

With the emotional depth on her voice, Nxumalo brings her listeners into the raw and vulnerable experience of seeking guidance from her forefathers.