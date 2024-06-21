Rising star Zee Nxumalo collaborates with 031Choppa and ShakesxLes on a powerful new single, ‘Abogogo’

By Cebolethu Shinga
031Choppa, ShakesxLes and Zee Nxumalo have released an emotional track titled ‘Abogogo’.
The ‘Abogogo’ track explores themes of despair and a heartfelt plea for ancestral guidance in the face of overwhelming challenges.
In a statement released, the amapiano artist, whose real name is Zandile Nxumalo, said her soulful vocals deliver a touching narrative of feeling forsaken by your forefathers. The song’s heartfelt lyrics call out to her ancestors, seeking their help and guidance to navigate the burdens weighing heavily on her.
With the emotional depth on her voice, Nxumalo brings her listeners into the raw and vulnerable experience of seeking guidance from her forefathers.
According to the statement, this collaboration with Minenhle Lesley Mnguni, professionally known as 031Choppa, and ShakesxLes, whose real name is Kamogelo Shakoane, adds a unique layer of musical depth to the track.
These artist are known for their dynamic production style, bringing a blend of traditional African sounds with contemporary beats, creating a backdrop that perfectly complements Nxumalo's emotive delivery in the song.
Nxumalo defined this song as a reflection of a very personal journey. She said it’s about those moments when one feels alone and helpless, and all they can do is call out to their ancestors for strength and guidance.
“Abogogo' is a prayer, a cry for help, and a testament to the enduring connection we have with those who came before us,'' the rising star adds.
