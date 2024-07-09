SABC1’s new talent search show 'uShuni Womhlaba' hits the TV screens

The first episode of 'uShuni Womhlaba' - a fresh new talent search competition that aims to discover South Africa's undiscovered musical gems - has recently aired on SABC1. The show is hosted by Mandla ‘Njinji’ Magwaza and Mpumi ‘Msakazi’ Mlambo, with expert judges such as Big Zulu, Sho Madjozi, Msaki and veteran Maskandi musician, Phuzekhemisi.

The show is an innovative, groundbreaking singing and music competition. The shows seeks to provide a platform for discovering and showcasing South Africa's hidden musical gems. This program seeks to uncover the next generation of talented musicians who specialise in a diverse array of indigenous musical genres that embody the rich cultural heritage of the country, such as Maskandi, uMbhaqanga, Isicathamiya, Afro-pop, and various folk music styles. With regional auditions in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the opportunity for online submissions from across the country, the show wants to provide equal access to all talented young individuals looking to showcase their skills and share their passion for music with the world.