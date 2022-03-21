Sam Smith teases that their fourth album is 'different' and may surprise fans

Sam Smith has told fans to prepare for their fourth studio which is set to be different and may include music that fans would be surprised to hear. Smith, who released their third studio album “Love Goes” on 30 October 2020, posted the news to their website on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The singer has stepped back from the public eye after the release of their third album, and said that they have been through a big creative shift over the last few years. “The last few months have been busy, to say the least. I have been buried in a pile of music. I've been having wonderful emotional journeys which is very normal for this part of the process. “But this music is especially emotional for me and letting it go is going to be harder than ever, but I am excited to do so,” Smith said.

“I’ve been through such a creative shift over the last few years. I have written 100’s of songs and taken my creativity to new levels. Exploring different genres and pushing myself in any way possible. “I’ve loved it and it is my aim to make sure you hear that love and honesty in the music,” they said. Smith warned fans that they wouldn’t have to way long as they start preparations for their “musical child to be released into the world”.

Story continues below Advertisment

They also thanked their fans for their support and for allowing them to be truly creative. “I am an artist who loves all music. I love to be genre-less and I love to make whatever it is I want to make that day. I hate musical boxes. I hate boxes. And you have never put me in one. “This next record is different and there may be things you will be surprised to hear, but I feel so lucky to know that In your hands my work is safe,” Smith said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Smith then shared “a little video" of some of the recording they did in the last week, and also encouraged fans to keep an eye on their website where they will be sharing more exclusive content. Smith also took a moment to send their support to those in Ukraine or “anywhere in the world who have been affected by the current war”. “My heart is with you. Please stay safe my friends. Not long now till we can sing our songs together once again.”

Story continues below Advertisment