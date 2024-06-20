Shebeshxt out of ICU after tragic accident, daughter’s funeral preparations under way

By Simon Majadibodu Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, birth name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) and is now recovering before his daughter’s funeral following a horror accident, the family spokesperson has said.

The Ambulance hitmaker was en route to perform at the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert on June 9, in Lebowakgomo, when he was involved in an accident, which claimed the life of his young daughter, Onthatile Gladys Chuene. The accident occurred along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane, at 10pm, when his Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle. James Magoro, spokesperson for Shebeshxt’s family, has said that the rapper is recovering well after spending time in ICU and undergoing a recent operation, and they remain hopeful for his swift recovery.

“Though I don’t know where they did the operation on his body, what I know is that it was done and I think he was transferred to a general ward from ICU last week,” Magoro told IOL News. Magoro said that Shebeshxt sustained serious injuries to his right leg. “His leg is fine and he can step with both legs. His leg hasn’t been cast in a cement, but the doctors did employ a steel support and also fitted a moon boot to help stabilise his leg,” he said. Magoro said the rapper was initially taken to Polokwane Provincial Hospital after the accident, but was later transferred to Netcare Pholoso Hospital, a private facility, with assistance from Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“After being admitted to the hospital late at night, he did not receive satisfactory medical attention. Subsequently, a family member reached out to Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, for assistance, and he promptly intervened.” He said that Malema covered his medical expenses at the private hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. Magoro told IOL News the funeral of the rapper’s daughter, who was a Grade 3 learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane, would be held at Lebowakgomo, Zone A, on Saturday.