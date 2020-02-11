“The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” Legend told Spotify. Picture: Supplied

He may just be the Legend of Love... With more than 1.1 billion streams, John Legend’s song “All of Me” is the top love song globally on Spotify just in time for Valentine’s Day. 

“The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” Legend told Spotify. 

“I'm so honoured to know we created something that has meant so much to so many people. I wrote this song to express how I felt to the woman I love as we were about to commit to a lifetime together. 

"But, often, the best songs are able to express something in a way that is both personal and universal. I'm grateful to know that lovers around the world have connected with this song and made it their own.” 

It’s the month of love and Spotify has released a list of the top 10 tracks that appear the most on Valentine’s Day playlists.

Below you’ll find the top 10 songs that appear most on Valentine’s Day playlists globally:

1.    “All of Me” - John Legend

2.    “Thinking out Loud” - Ed Sheeran

3.    “Just the Way You Are” - Bruno Mars

4.    “I Will Always Love You” - Whitney Houston

5.    “Can't Help Falling in Love” - Elvis Presley

6.    “My Girl” - The Temptations

7.    “Make You Feel My Love” - Adele

8.    “Perfect” - Ed Sheeran

9.    “I Don't Want to Miss a Thing - from "Armageddon" - Aerosmith

10.  “I'm Yours” - Jason Mraz

If you need inspo for what to add to your romantic playlist, look no further than Legend’s catalogue on Spotify: This Is John Legend 