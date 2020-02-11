“The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” Legend told Spotify. Picture: Supplied

He may just be the Legend of Love... With more than 1.1 billion streams, John Legend’s song “All of Me” is the top love song globally on Spotify just in time for Valentine’s Day. “The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” Legend told Spotify.

“I'm so honoured to know we created something that has meant so much to so many people. I wrote this song to express how I felt to the woman I love as we were about to commit to a lifetime together.

"But, often, the best songs are able to express something in a way that is both personal and universal. I'm grateful to know that lovers around the world have connected with this song and made it their own.”

It’s the month of love and Spotify has released a list of the top 10 tracks that appear the most on Valentine’s Day playlists.