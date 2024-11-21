Tyla gets her fans in their feels with her latest single, ‘Tears’

Tyla's latest release, “Tears” has officially dropped, and fans are embracing her departure from her usual upbeat signature sound. This unexpected twist truly reveals the songbird's softer side, embracing a chill and emotive style that seems to resonate deeply with many of her fans.

The booty shaking beats have taken a back seat, allowing Tyla's soulful and heartfelt vocals to take centre stage. In a recent Coke Studio interview, she revealed her desire to break away from her original sound and become raw with her fans while showcasing more of her vocal range, exploring new artistic dimensions and that’s exactly what she did. The talented superstar’s fandom is celebrating this vulnerability, praising her versatility and her ability to craft a song that sounds “country” which further proves how she can step out of her comfort zone.

X user @XolileMahlangu wrote: “Tyla said let me be vulnerable and sing my heart out on ‘Tears.’ Oh, my girl is talented, and there’s no stopping her.” Tyla said let me be vulnerable and sing my heart out on Tears. Oh, my girl is talented and there’s no stopping her

— Xolié (@XolieMahlangu) November 19, 2024 @NovianWood100 already considers “Tears” a “masterpiece.” Just listened to Tears by Tyla and my God it's a masterpiece — Novian Wood (@NovianWood100) November 19, 2024 Meanwhile, @R_Chester_N commented:

“Tyla actually showed a different side of her music with this new single. Y’all said her music sounds the same, which it doesn’t. But anyway, ‘give all your tears to me.’” Tyla actually showed a different side of her music with this new single. Y’all said her music sound the same, which is doesn’t. But anyway, give all your tears to me. — c н e s t e r (@R_cHEsTEr_N) November 20, 2024 This new single definitely steals hearts. The lyrics convey a message of encouragement and empathy as she sings about being a pillar of strength for those who are struggling and “crying for them.”

“Give all your tears to me If you try, and you try, and nothing works Baby, you don't have to hurt

Give all your tears to me And I'll cry them for you.” These are some of the heartfelt lyrics from “Tears” that deeply resonate with her fans.