Thursday, November 21, 2024

Tyla gets her fans in their feels with her latest single, ‘Tears’

“Pretty girl from Joburg” Tyla takes her fans on an emotional journey with her new soul stirring single in collaboration with Coke Studio. Picture: X

Published 2h ago

Share

Tyla's latest release, “Tears” has officially dropped, and fans are embracing her departure from her usual upbeat signature sound.

This unexpected twist truly reveals the songbird's softer side, embracing a chill and emotive style that seems to resonate deeply with many of her fans.

The booty shaking beats have taken a back seat, allowing Tyla's soulful and heartfelt vocals to take centre stage.

In a recent Coke Studio interview, she revealed her desire to break away from her original sound and become raw with her fans while showcasing more of her vocal range, exploring new artistic dimensions and that’s exactly what she did.

The talented superstar’s fandom is celebrating this vulnerability, praising her versatility and her ability to craft a song that sounds “country” which further proves how she can step out of her comfort zone.

X user @XolileMahlangu wrote:

“Tyla said let me be vulnerable and sing my heart out on ‘Tears.’ Oh, my girl is talented, and there’s no stopping her.”

— Xolié (@XolieMahlangu) November 19, 2024

@NovianWood100 already considers “Tears” a “masterpiece.”

Meanwhile, @R_Chester_N commented:

“Tyla actually showed a different side of her music with this new single. Y’all said her music sounds the same, which it doesn’t. But anyway, ‘give all your tears to me.’”

This new single definitely steals hearts. The lyrics convey a message of encouragement and empathy as she sings about being a pillar of strength for those who are struggling and “crying for them.”

Give all your tears to me

If you try, and you try, and nothing works

Baby, you don't have to hurt

Give all your tears to me

And I'll cry them for you.

These are some of the heartfelt lyrics from “Tears” that deeply resonate with her fans.

IOL

arts and entertainmentmusicmusic industrymusical performancecoca cola beveragessouth africatylasouth african entertainmententertainmentsouth african celebs