Tyla vs Sexxy Red: Best New Artist award won by Mzansi star sparks debate among fans

South African sensation Tyla, known for her hits "Water," "Truth or Dare," and "Jump," has garnered significant attention after winning two prestigious awards at the BET Awards 2024. Tyla won two BET Awards for Best International Act and Best New Artist.

In the Best New Artist category, Tyla was up against notable contenders like Sexxy Red and Ayra Starr. Tyla's victory over Sexxy Red has sparked controversy, particularly among American fans and supporters of Sexxy Red. Despite the tension, Tyla expressed her admiration for Sexxy Red during her acceptance speech, stating, "I love Sexxy Red."

Many Americans argued that Sexxy Red deserved the Best New Artist award due to her chart-topping hits, including "Pound Town," "SkeeYee," and "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." These tracks have not only dominated the charts but have also become anthems for many, they argued. Fans claimed that Sexxy Red's consistent chart success and broad appeal made her the rightful winner.

Sexyy Red, losing best new artist is one of the main reason BET is not a thing in the culture anymore that we give a fuck about. In what world did Tyla have a better year than Sexyy redd ??? They do shit like this then wonder why them views be low — Duprii 🙌🏾 (@Duprii23) July 1, 2024 Sexxy red definitely deserved that award and Tyla even knew it. #BETAwards — rich baby mama (@toridanesee) July 1, 2024 Both artists performed live at the BET Awards, with Sexxy Red delivering energetic renditions of "U My Everything" and "Get It Sexxy," while Tyla performed "Jump" alongside Gunna and Skillibeng.

Despite the controversy, Sexxy Red appeared unbothered, sharing footage from the event and expressing her gratitude to her fans with the message. "I do this for the trenches, the hood bitches winning,“ she said. Adding to the argument, some noted that Sexxy Red's fame grew largely due to her collaborations with Drake.

Meanwhile, Tyla's success has been seen as a result of her unique talent and hard work, with supporters arguing that Sexxy Red "got nothing on Tyla."

Tyla also received criticism among Americans for identifying herself as "coloured" during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. This term, while commonly used in South Africa to describe mixed-race individuals, is considered a slur by some Black Americans. Tyla clarified that her use of the term was not meant to disassociate from her Blackness but rather to reflected her coloured heritage and identity, from a South African perspective.