Uncle Waffles announces Toronto show with a photo shoot paying homage to Drake

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, has announced that she will be performing in Toronto on August 1 and Drake, a big fan of the 24 year old, will be attending the performance.

Three years ago, Uncle Waffles got one of her biggest co-signs from international rapper Drake and now she will be performing in his home city.

For the announcement, Uncle Waffles paid homage to the multi-award winning rapper and did a photoshoot that replicated his eighth studio album ‘For the Dogs’ promotional shoot.

“TORONTOOOOOOOO! For the first time! We have a date! We love Waffles Headline Show on 1st August,” Uncle Waffles captioned the post.

Drake began following Uncle Waffles when she blew up, thanks to the video of herself DJing and dancing to the song “Adiwele” by Kabza De Small and Young Stunna.

The Canadian rapper continued to show Uncle Waffles love when he made a surprise appearance during Uncle Waffles’s Instagram Live in 2022, where he commented “Top DJ Top Sound Uncle”.

Drake has also mentioned Uncle Waffles in a previous Instagram Story, that had her screaming for quite a while, considering that he is a big fan it’s no surprise that he will be at her show in Toronto.