American singer Usher Raymond is having a great 2024, from headlining the Super Bowl, to getting married, and now he is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The 45-year-old star will be honoured for his career achievements at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30.

Connie Orlando, the BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said: "The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 and Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. "From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and black excellence. "We look forward to creating an amazing line-up to pay tribute to our global icon."

Previous winners of the award include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, and Lionel Richie. The singer celebrated the moment with his 13.1 million Instagram followers and shared his excitement for the big day. “30 years of U and I…My Day 1s! Thank U @bet for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award and a tribute performance 🎤 See U at the #BETAwards 🤞🏾”

Speaking prior to the event, he told Vogue: "It has to be perfect. "I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point." The 2024 BET Awards will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30 and will air on Monday, July 1, 2024 in the South Africa.