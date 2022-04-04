WATCH: DJ Black Coffee wins Best Dance Album Grammy Award for ‘Subconsciously’

The globally recognised super producer and DJ, Black Coffee, confirmed his status as one of the best dance DJs in the world, when he walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy Award last night. Born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, Black Coffee bagged the award for his critically acclaimed album, ‘Subconsciously’.

Wearing a cream suit, he accepted the award at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas accompanied by his eldest son, Esona. “Wow … I don’t know what to say,” he said in his speech. “I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. I want to thank everyone who is on the album, from Msaki in South Africa, to David Guetta, who had believed in working with a smaller artist like myself, and trusting me and trusting my ear. Pharrell (Williams), Josie, Delilah, Una Rams and everyone who is on the album.”

Grammy Award winning artist 🥺![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022 He also had a special message for his supporters and family. “I want to thank my fans and people who follow what I do from all over the world – thank you so much for believing in me. “I want to thank my family, I want to thank my children. This is my first born son,” he said, referring to Eson, who also wore a cream suit like his father.

“This is my plus one for tonight. I have five more, so I am coming back with them. Thank you,” he ended his speech as the auditorium burst into laughter and applause. Also nominated with Black Coffee was, Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City. It’s a major feat that he has won his first Grammy for his first nomination. ‘Subconsciously’ was well-reviewed by most music publications of note with many noting how he has “built a formidable map of the musical geography of the place he calls home.”

Black Coffee wins the Grammy for best dance/ electronic music album #GRAMMYs @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/iSdOC9A1l0 — Aria (@ariaischic) April 3, 2022 The album featured international musicians, Pharrell Williams, Usher, David Guetta, Delilah Montagu and also South Africans, Msaki, Una Rams, Tellaman and Sun El Musician. It’s the first time a South African musician has won or been nominated in the Best Dance Album category at the Grammy Awards. South African musicians are usually nominated in the Best Global Music Album, which has been won by Ladysmith Black Mambazo on five occasions and twice by the Soweto Gospel Choir.

