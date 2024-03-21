WATCH: Dr. Dre announces new Eminem album following his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction

In a surprise announcement, Dr. Dre revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Eminem is dropping a new album this year. This news came hot on the heels of Dre's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he reunited with rap royalty Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

The producer, who hasn't been on late-night TV in 30 years, caused a stir with his Walk of Fame induction. The ceremony drew such a massive crowd that Hollywood Boulevard needed to be closed. Later on Kimmel, Dre casually dropped the Eminem bomb. "He's working on his own album this year“, Dre revealed, "and I even have some production credits on it". This will be Eminem's 12th studio album, following the chart-topping success of "Music to Be Murdered By" in 2020.