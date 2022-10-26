WATCH: Drake’s son Adonis sings happy birthday to him as he turns 36

Canadian superstar rapper Drake celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday with some of his closest friends and a host of industry heavyweights at Miami’s Sexy Fish restaurant. Rocking a lilac suit and a purple silk shirt, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker hosted the likes of DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Zack Bia, Alix Earle, Genny Shawcross, Emily Salch and his manager, Future The Prince.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Drake shared a video of his 5-year-old son Adonis and his baby mama Sophie Brussaux singing happy birthday to him in the back of a car. Drake also shared a thank you message for all the birthday wishes on his Stories: “Thank you all, where would I be without you.” Adonis wishes Drake a happy birthday 🤍 pic.twitter.com/63khp2FGtQ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2022 South African illustrator Siphesihle Ntsungwana was among those to share a birthday message for the “6 God” hitmaker: “Happy birthday Drake,” he tweeted.

“Thank you for changing my life 🐐🙏🏾.” Ntsungwana famously started trending in August after Drake changed his display picture on Instagram to an illustration of himself done by Ntsungwana. Drake celebrated Adonis’s birthday just two weeks ago on October 11. The two were joined by Drake’s close friends and their children in celebrating the occasion in a private party at an arcade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) With the birthdays coming in thick and fast, Drake was spotted at 21 Savage’s Freaknik-themed birthday celebration at the weekend.

Guests included Latto, Teyana Taylor and Jacquees: “Drake and @Jacquees last night at 21 Savage’s Freaknik birthday party in Atlanta — October 22nd.” Drake and @Jacquees last night at 21 Savage’s Freaknik birthday party in Atlanta — October 22nd. pic.twitter.com/Gp3ecLdTER — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2022 On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage made the announcement that they would be releasing a new joint album titled “Her Loss” on October 28. The pair made the announcement during the new video of their hit single, “Jimmy Cooks”, which has been one of the few well-received songs from Drake’s most recent album, “Honestly, Nevermind”.