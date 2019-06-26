The Ndlovu youth choir. Picture: Twitter

A South African youth choir have received a standing ovation at the America's Got Talent for their rendition of Vicky Sampson's song, African Dream. The Ndlovu Youth Choir enchanted the audience and the judges as they showcased their talent.

All the show's judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough gave the choir standing ovation.

They received four yeses from the judges and have now moved on to the next stage of the competition.

“From the second you walked out I think this whole place was rooting for you and you didn’t disappoint. You showcased the beauty that you represent and you're giving so much hope, I can’t thank you enough, thank you," said Union.

Watch the performance below:

“We feel your authenticity and joy just coming through, I felt like you transported us to where you're from and it was so beautiful, so magical, well done,” expressed Hough.

The praises kept coming as the judges gave their feedback: “There’s nothing more exciting than when people come from far away, to this stage, and you bring your culture, you bring your life and share your talent...from how you’re dressed, I love the colour, and the sound."

And finally, Cowell said: "We've always been waiting for a choir like this, something we've never heard before. Your energy was literally bouncing off to me right there, it was a great addition. You, I'm going to remember," said Cowell.

Hailing from a small village in Limpopo the Ndlovu Youth Choir, most of the youngsters come from poor communities.

The choir director, Ralf Schmitt, shared some of the challenges that the youngsters growing up in the poor communities face but also highlighted how the youth have managed to “lift themselves up”.

“They come from one poorest communities in the world, yet these kids have managed to lift themselves up. To see them standing on the stage of America's Got Talent tonight... can't help but burst with pride," said a teary-eyed Schmitt.

The praises kept coming even after the curtain had come fallen.