WATCH: Samthing Soweto is ‘surprised’ by his big SAMA win

The second episode of the South African Music Awards saw Samthing Soweto take home the Best Afro-Pop Album award for his debut album, “Isphithiphithi”. Taking to IGTV on Tuesday, the multi-award-winning singer and composer expressed his gratitude and said he was astounded by the big win. He said: “Thank you so much...this comes as a surprise because we had some crazy contenders...amazing and talented musicians. “Last year was the best time for South African music. I’m proud and excited that I managed composed this Afro-pop album that is proudly South African, that can compete on global stages. And thank you to everyone who bought the album and love the music…”

The competition was pretty stiff, Samthing Soweto was up against some of Mzansi heavyweights the likes of Bongo Maffin, Ami Faku, Mthunzi and Blaq Diamond in the Best Afro-Pop Album category in this year’s SAMAs.

Shortly after its release in 2019, “Isphithiphithi,” hit number one spot on Apple Music at the same time as the hit single “Akulaleki" The banger features DJ Maphorisa, ShaSha and Kabza de Small.

"Isiphithiphithi", which loosely translates to the commotion or havoc, made history, making Samthing Soweto the first local musician to simultaneously have a number one hit single and an album on one of the world’s biggest streaming services.

“The album and the single came out and on the day it was released, both were number one on Top 100 Apple music charts, which was a milestone for my career because it was a record-setting moment for me...it was unheard of in our the country.

“Uhhh, how did it feel? eey... It was great, it was awesome, it was unexpected, I thought all the records were already broken,” said Samthing Soweto at the time.

"Isiphithiphithi” is also nominated for Best Produced Album, Best Engineered Album and Album of the Year.

Under the theme #ForThaKultcha, SAMA26 is broadcast and streamed in bite-size 30-minute episodes until Friday, August 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and via streaming on My Muze.