Sjava. Picture: Facebook.

Local rapper Sjava was featured on the COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel on Monday, and paid tribute to his mother by performing "Umama". The insightful production coupled with Sjava’s endearing tones and poignant lyricism serve as a beacon of light as he expresses his love for his mother with words of endearment.

In the context of an increasingly fragmented and saturated scene COLORS seeks to provide clarity and calm, offering a minimalistic stage to shine a spotlight on the artists and give them the opportunity to present their music without distraction. It’s all colors, no genres.

Sjava delivers a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to his mother with ‘Umama’ (produced by Mace), taken from his sophomore album ‘’Umqhele’ - which means “warrior’s headband” in isiZulu. He’s seen adorning the traditional accessory in his COLORS performance, as well as when he accepted his 2018 BET Viewer’s Choice Award for Best International Act.

This well-rounded artist is one of the artists signed to local record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, which is also home to Fifi Cooper and Emtee.

Over trap beats by Ruff, Sjava sings and raps mostly in Zulu and attempts to bring to the industry an aesthetic that marries the core values of traditional and modern life.

Other Mzansi celebs including J'Something, Lasizwe and Sun-EL Musician also congratulated Sjava after the video dropped.

Brother @Sjava_atm . I salute you ... I bow! Well done on this achievement ... a show I follow religiously on YouTube and I am so proud to have one of our own on this MASSIVE platform! @colorsxstudios bless you guys !! pic.twitter.com/7OnSq1dDO8 — J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) May 13, 2019

Lasizwe Instagram Story