WATCH: South African singer Lira set to make a stage comeback post-stroke recovery

By Cebolethu Shinga Lerato Moipone Molapo, known professionally as Lira, is set to return to the stage for the first time after suffering from a stroke two years ago.

Renowned South African singer Lira suffered an ischemic stroke in April 2022, which impacted her communication abilities. In an interview with Kaya FM, Lira revealed that the stroke affected her to the extent that she had to relearn basic skills such as reading and writing. “I had to learn reading and writing from scratch,” said Lira.

The singer was admitted to a hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. She was hospitalised for two weeks, five of which were spent in the ICU. In a post on Instagram, Lira shared that she did not think she would be able to sing so soon. “This was so surreal! I never thought I would be sing so soon”

Despite the struggles she faced in the past two years learning how to speak, read and write again, the artist confirmed that she is excited to make a return at Constitution Hill on the 25th, stating, "I'm excited beyond words." She revealed that as much as she was working hard to recover from the stroke, there were times when the progress seemed slow. The singer also expressed that she was proud that she did not give up on herself.