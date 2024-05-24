Mzansi celebrities Lerato Kganyago, Rich Mnisi, DJ Zinhle ready to make their mark on election day

Elections are less than a week away and of course, there is buzz in the air, even among South Africa’s famous faces. At the recent unveiling of Coca-Cola's latest Creation the Coca-Cola Wozzaah Zero Sugar, IOL bumped into a few celebrities and picked their brains on the upcoming May 29 elections and yes, they will be all voting.

Award-winning DJ and ‘Era by DJ Zinhle’ founder DJ Zinhle shared that it was important to vote because citizens need to make choices that can influence their future. South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy and the country heads to what has been described as the biggest elections since 1994 on May 29, and many people are hopeful for change. DJ Zinhle shares she will voting next week and what 30 years of democracy means to her.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#DjZinhle #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/WZu5Owsqn8

— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 Zinhle, when asked what 30 years of democracy meant to her, remarked that 30 years was a young person. “As a young person, I think it's 30 years of being able to live my dreams.” The renowned DJ also added that 30 years was not a long time for the change that one wants to happen and more time was needed for these changes to happen and that is why people must vote.

Media personality Moozlke shares she will be voting in the upcoming elections and why it’s important for the youth to vote.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#Elections2024 #MoozIke pic.twitter.com/5Iq1GZN2uH — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 Fashion designer Rich Mnisi also shared his hopes for visible change after the elections and emphasised that the power was in the hands of the youth. “Thirty years of democracy is a signal of hope for me and it's a signal of change and the youth coming in and changing everything that we've seen in our country,” Mnisi said.

Designer Rich Mnisi shares he will be voting next week and his hopes for after the elections.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#Elections2024 #RichMnisi pic.twitter.com/wSgQrB61E4 — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 “I think our parents have laid the foundation for us and they've tried hard to fix things but I think the power is in the youth, we are the ones that will transform the country. Our parents laid the foundation and now we have to build it.” Radio and TV presenter DJ Sabby will be exercising his power and said he would be voting. He encouraged those who felt that their one vote does not count, saying it does count especially when all the votes come together.

“There's so much power in voting, there's so much meaning behind voting and the story for us to get to the point where we are even allowed to vote as black people means so much,” he said. Metro FM presenter DJ Sabby will be voting and he shares his views on the importance of voting.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#MetroFM #DJSaddy #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/5ZHF4VJ6vT — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 “I think it will be wrong of me to take away the privilege, the honour to have the power to decide who's going to represent me and do justice for my country for my kids as a father now um the country I want to live in for the next five years in South Africa,” said DJ Sabby.

“One vote adds up to the next vote and it does influence. It does have a say you know some people feel like what is it going to do? It does a lot, you know we are powerful when we come together.” Actor Wanda Zuma will be voting on May 29. He shares his hopes for after the elections.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#Elections2024 #WandaZuma pic.twitter.com/PqDaYMDtHJ — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 The Metro FM ‘Best Breakfast’ presenter also expressed hope that whichever party wins the elections, they keep their promises and implement big changes especially when it comes to unemployment.

DJ and presenter Lerato Kganyago encouraged people to exercise their right to vote so that they could form part of the people who rectify all the mistakes that have happened in our country. Metro FM presenter and DJ Lerato Kganyago shares she will be voting and why it’s important for the youth to vote.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#Elections2024 #DJLeratoKganyago #MetroFM pic.twitter.com/HdQwy9w00a — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 ‘Smokes and Mirrors’ actor Khayalethu Xaba will be participating in the elections for the first time and was looking forward to it. He said he was also hoping for change in the country and hoped that whoever enters into power would look at the arts sector.

Actor Khayalethu Xaba will be voting on May 29 for the first time and he is hoping for change after the elections.

Video: Oluthando Keteyi#Elections2024 #KhayalethuXaba pic.twitter.com/QjG32ffiLb — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 23, 2024 “A lot of artists are getting exploited, if the government would intervene at least. I'd like to see a change in the hood where I'm also from there are no opportunities,” Xaba said. “Children are not open-minded, there's only those few who make it and it seems like we used something but no there's no information for the rest to access.”