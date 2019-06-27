FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry's wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Its official, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming to South Africa! This comes after weeks of speculation around a possible visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The news was announced by British High Commissioner Nigel Casey at an event held at the British Commissioner's residence in Pretoria on Wednesday to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth.

"They (Harry and Meghan) are going to be coming back to visit us in SA this autumn (Spring in SA)," Casey told media at the event.

He went on to add that the visit would be great for the South African economy. "That is great news for us, and I predict it will also be great news for the SA economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival even Sona, which could restore economic growth all on its own," he said.

In a video posted by Jacaranda News, Casey also said the visit would be "a much shorter visit" of only days, not months. He did not give any further details about the visit and no mention of the couples newborn baby, Archie was made.

British television network ITV also announced last month that the royal couple will be visiting Malawi, Lesotho and Angola.

BREAKING NEWS: Casey has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be coming to South Africa later this year. pic.twitter.com/No90q574Tl — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 26, 2019









Many South Africans expressed their excitement to the news.