Mzansi mourns the death of Chai FM presenter DJ Flou

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African radio DJ Flou Mnyandu has passed away, Chai FM announced yesterday morning. Mnyandu was a presenter at the radio station. “My beloved colleagues. It is with the heaviest heart and tears running down my face that I tell you we have lost one of our own,” said a statement from Chai FM. “DJ Flou, our brother, colleague, confidant, friend, passed away this morning. His body wasn't big enough to contain the champion’s heart and the pure soul it carried. “He fought till the very end. And the world is a sadder, emptier, less kind place today.

“We wish his partner, Makosi, his two young sons and his family our most heartfelt condolences.

“At ChaiFM we say ’Baruch Dayan HaEmet’. Blessed is the true Judge.”

Since the new if his death broke, Mnyandu’s Facebook page has been flooded with heartfelt messages from friends and fans.

His colleague, Janice Kelvin Leibowitz, wrote: “Just a week ago you were messaging me, and all was as it should have been!!

“And now you have left us so suddenly. I don't remember ever seeing you without that bright smile that immediately made everyone you met feel like smiling too. You will be missed and so fondly remembered.”

Chad Thomas remembered Mnyandu as a humorous person.

He said: “Dj-Flou has left an indelible mark on the hearts of every one of us that have worked with him and become his friend over the years.

“He was a special person with the greatest smile that could light up any room and most wonderful sense of humour that could put a smile on anyone’s face.

“My friend, you are at peace. We are all broken at the thought of not hearing or seeing you again in this realm.

“Go well and in the knowledge that you were deeply loved by us all.”

Below are more tributes for the late DJ Flou:

Rest in Peace My Brother Dj-flou Mnyandu, You Gave me a Shot On National Radio. Will forever be Grateful ❤️ Posted by Mayor Stephen Monoki onThursday, 28 January 2021