Nota Baloyi officially divorced from musician Berita

In 2022, SA Music Award (Sama) award-winning singer Gugulethu Khumalo, better known as Berita, announced that she had split from her husband, controversial pop culture commentator and podcaster Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi. Two years later, the former couple is officially divorced, Baloyi shared the news on his social media platforms.

On Instagram Baloyi wrote; “Marital status: DIVORCED!”, and on X he shared lessons with his followers about his divorce. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOTA Nhlamulo Baloyi (@lavidanota) “The lesson is to make sure she leaves with nothing of yours & loses half of everything she gained… Another lesson is marry in your class. Bringing someone up out of poverty is like going to bed with a snake that is starving itself to build up the appetite to swallow you whole,” he tweeted.

Berita and Nota’s split was quite messy after she left their home, he didn't stop talking about her online, often referring to her as his wife. In one of his previous posts, he claimed that Bertia had stolen his gown and called upon the South African police service to help him recover it. The lesson is to make sure she leaves with nothing of yours & loses half of everything she gained… Another lesson is marry in your class. Bringing someone up out of poverty is like going to bed with a snake that is starving itself to build up the appetite to swallow you whole.😌 https://t.co/jSICd6ORw6

— MORAL Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 20, 2024 “Wearing an M&M’s gown that was bought for me by a good friend, when I first visited New York, my customarily & civilly wedded wife insults me for views on TikTok … @SAPoliceService, I’ve found my stolen property. Please do your job & recover what’s been unlawfully taken from me!” He also demanded that she return the Michael Kors bag he bought her and pay for an excess fee for a car she had allegedly damaged. “Your husband taught you Michael Kors at the duty free shop when he went shopping. Return that Michael Kors and take that money because you need to pay that R14 500 excess fee that you have to pay to repair the Viano that you crashed into the C-Class."