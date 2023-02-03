Ntsiki Mazwai triggers Mark Pilgrim fans with Twitter post

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has come under fire from Mark Pilgrim fans who thought her tweets were insensitive. Pilgrim, who is currently fighting stage-four lung cancer, allegedly blocked Mazwai on Twitter, according to her tweet, which has now been deleted.

Story continues below Advertisement

The South African recently reported that Mazwai angered fans of Pilgrim when she tweeted about being blocked by the Hot 102.7fm radio jock. Mark Pilgrim is currently fighting stage four cancer. Picture: Instagram While the tweet has since been deleted, the publication wrote that Mazwai’s tweet read: “Yoh, I wonder what I did to Mark Pilgrim? Let me mind my own business.” She reportedly then followed up with another shady tweet saying: “He is obviously one of the white people offended by my anti-racism stance.”

Mazwai didn’t end there. She went on to make a tweet directed at “white celebrities”. This too had fans furious, but an unapologetic Mazwai stuck to her story and defended her post as fans came at her in the comments section. She captioned the post: “Dear black people. Some of the white celebrities you twirl for, are racists.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

Story continues below Advertisement

Dear black people



Some of the white celebrities you twirl for, are racists.



🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 27, 2023 @Overbullcrap wrote: “You should be ashamed of yourself. He is fighting for his life to make sure he is there for his family and your are more intressted in pulling the race card left right and Centre. “Sies man. I hope you never have to endure a fight like this man and so many ppl have to endure.” You should be ashamed of yourself. He is fighting for his life to make sure he is there for his family and your are more intressted in pulling the race card left right and Centre. Sies man. I hope you never have to endure a fight like this man and so many ppl have to endure. — JB (@Overbullcrap) February 3, 2023 @allema964 wrote: “Yoh. When last have you looked into the mirror? A true example of a racist will be staring right back at you.What type of ‘public figure’ are you?”

Story continues below Advertisement

Yoh. When last have you looked into the mirror? A true example of a racist will be staring right back at you.

What type of "public figure" are you? — Arlette Marais (@allema964) February 3, 2023 @gatvolofshit wrote: “Maybe stop trying to get attention by tweeting about a man that is fighting for his life, he has done more for the people in this country than you ever will!! “If you don't know him don't make presumptions, he's a phenomenal human being. Disgusting!!!” Maybe stop trying to get attention by tweeting about a man that is fighting for his life, he has done more for the people in this country than you ever will!! If you don't know him don't make presumptions, he's a phenomenal human being. Disgusting!!! — Gatvol (@gatvolofshit) February 1, 2023 @uncleB08791788 wrote: “I know who Mark is but never heard a mouse fart about you. What is your claim to fame? Are you a cousin of Siya Kolisi? I know him not you but i guess that makes me a racist too.”