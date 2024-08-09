Beauty With Power: Glitz and glam on full display at the Radisson Blu’s Women’s Day event

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Day to remember the courage of the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956, in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women, ladies from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal are celebrating in style Held at the award-winning Radisson Blu Umhlanga Hotel on August 9, this Women’s Day celebration is like no other. Ladies have turned out in their best fashion pieces with a floral twist and filling the event with the magical scent of flowers.

The main stage where the motivational speakers will inspire tens of women. Picture: Cebolethu Shinga At the entrance, guests are met with an elegant woman, Kristan R The Violin Player, who serenades them with graceful renditions of pop music on a violin. Kristan R The Violin Player at Raddison Blu’s Women’s Day event. Picture: Cebolethu Shinga The event is themed Beauty with Power to illustrate the many various forms that women embody, whether it be style, courage, resilience and the will to make things happen. Empowering women over high tea, this event brings together individuals who recognize the value of uplifting and supporting one another.

It also recognises the importance of the role that women play in inspiring each other to reach for the stars despite any obstacles in the way, such as sexism. Additionally it seeks to shine a spotlight on the incredible strength that women show time and time again in the face of adversity. Those in attendance will get to witness powerful words from various motivational speakers who are at the top of their game. They will get the opportunity to engage with high-end brands, network and rub shoulders with Durban’s most powerful women.