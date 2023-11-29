The ultimate fun, frivolous concert experience is returning to Durban and Cape Town this Summer - Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA, is back at Durban’s The Globe at Suncoast, 27-30 December 2023, and one night only at Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on Saturday 13 January 2024.

Last time the international hit tribute toured South Africa was four years ago in early 2020, and it garnered a sold out Grand Arena crowd of 5000 people and played a massive nineteen shows in Durban and was one of the most talked about tours of the Summer. The show is a full-scale concert experience featuring a live band, arena sound and lighting shipped in from overseas, replica ABBA costumes and even the famous dance moves that the original Pop group made famous.

It’s undeniable that ABBA's legend lives on, with over 600 million records sold, the famous Mamma Mia movie and musical franchise continuing to wow audiences globally and many of their hit dance floor classics gaining new younger fans via viral TikTok videos. Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA will feature a non-stop setlist of massive ABBA hits, all performed live, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, SOS, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Knowing Me Knowing You, The Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper, Fernando, Ring Ring, Thank You for the Music and many more. Tickets for the Durban performances are available now from Ticketpro while tickets for the Cape Town performance are available from iTicket. Fans are encouraged to book early as all shows are expected to book out in advance.