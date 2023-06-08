Discover the best in home decor and design at Decorex Cape Town

Following a triumphant relaunch in 2022, Decorex Cape Town is returning with a bang, providing the Mother City with the opportunity to explore the newest design concepts and advancements.

Hosted by the City of Cape Town,and sponsored by Lexus, Plascon and Samsung, the show boasts over 200 premium brands, ensuring an all-encompassing experience that showcases curated exhibitions, cutting-edge designs and product launches. And that's not all - Decorex Cape Town also features two state-of-the-art theatres, offering visitors even more interactivity and engagement! Taking place from 22 to 25 June 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the show offers a multitude of compelling reasons why you don't want to miss it! Let's take a look.

Inspiring room designs Each year the Decorex Africa team singles out an interior design firm whose work is worthy of acclaim. For 2023, Changing Spaces will be bringing its design vision to life in the Designer Spotlight at the show. Headed by Cheryl Herweg, and founded two decades ago, this studio creates contemporary spaces across the globe and has a presence in South Africa and the UK. Experience the convenience of shopping for your home decor straight off the show floor at the Mr Price Home Shoppable Apartment. This living space is designed to showcase the latest interior design trends, making it easy for you to bring them into your own home without delay. If you find something you love, simply click and collect, or have it delivered directly to your door.

For the first time ever, popular online retailer Superbalist.com is bringing its virtual store to life with a physical presence at the show, featuring an apartment showcasing one room in four different looks. A dedicated QR code for each room will direct shoppers to a curated basket of everything showcased in the room so that they can shop their favourite items - or the whole room - with one click. This unique exhibit blurs the lines between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, offering in-context inspiration for functional and pleasurable living. In collaboration with Superbalist.com, much-loved local paint brand Plascon will dress the walls of Superbalist x Plascon, demonstrating how the right paint colour choices can help fast-track your room makeover. Prepare to be inspired and amazed by this innovative shopping experience.

LIM, Establishment, House of Kook and flooring company Lalegno are presenting a series of contemporary Roomsets that will showcase their directional style, catalogues and turnkey interior design services. Kitchen confidential Watch the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre come alive as local chefs showcase their favourite dishes through live demonstrations. Immerse yourself in the culinary world as kitchen maestros share their expertise and provide valuable cooking tips. Satisfy your hunger for new recipes and cooking techniques, and if you're lucky, taste the culinary creations before sharing them on social media.

The live chefs will be making use of state-of-the-art Samsung appliances such as the visionary Bespoke 4-DoorFlex refrigerator, which comes in custom colours and finishes, and can integrate multiple modules from two different models to create individualised fridge/freezer combinations. Get ready to ignite your passion for cooking and indulge in a deliciously memorable experience! For 2023, the much-awaited annual Kitchen Design Project will be realised by trade professionals under the banner of the Kitchen Specialists Association (KSA) of South Africa - everything and the kitchen sink! Make a beeline for Blum, where top-of-the-range fittings and motion technology for the kitchen take a new turn thanks to a magnificent world-class show stand that was unveiled at the EuroCucina fair in Milan before travelling to Decorex Cape Town.

Serious sustainability Decorex Cape Town's call for designers to submit sustainably designed chairs to be showcased in the central restaurant area received an astounding response. Prepare to be wowed by the gems on display, which include creations from renowned local designers Andrea Kleinloog of Hesse Kleinloog, Jon Case of ARRCC, Matthew Dasneves, Sanri Pienaar, Rupert Green, Hannerie Visser, Joe Paine, Bofred and more. In addition to these expected masterpieces, be on the lookout for out-of-the-box surprises from innovative designers such as milliner Crystal Birch. With such a diverse range of talented designers showcasing their creations, there's something for everyone ...

Future of Design Comprising a talks theatre and an exhibition area, the Future of Design is a captivating blend of physical and digital displays, collaborative workshops, live demonstrations and presentations by thought leaders. Petals with an edge

Get ready for an exciting new installation this year with Bouwer Flowers, whose unique pop-up florist will offer fresh flowers with attitude. You’ll find them at the Bloom Café, where you can pick out a striking posy to take home while you lunch at leisure. Luxury Japanese automobile brand Lexus will create an evocative Cherry Blossom installation at the show to celebrate its proud sponsorship of this year’s event. In addition, VIP guests will be chauffeured to and from the CTICC in the latest Lexus vehicles. Sexy slabs

After collaborating with global brand Tom Dixon at this year’s Milan Furniture Fair, leading Spanish surfacing brand Cosentino will continue to work in tandem with well-known designers to showcase its superb surfaces. For Decorex Cape Town, renowned local furniture designer Haldane Martin will be working with Cosentino on an exciting stand concept that reveals Haldane’s superb use of Cosentino products in his contemporary collections. Sexy surfacing solutions enrobe the Surface Bar by Studio Masson. It’s a stylish spot to grab a drink while getting tactile with beautiful slabs and tiles for bathrooms, kitchens and floors. Digital first

The art of NFTs and NFT art are in the limelight at the edgy USURPA gallery presence. This new Jozi meta-gallery founded by well-known photographer Steve Tanchel and culture-shaper Kay Kay Ribane will be bringing digital nous to the Mother City. Explore the intersection of live digital art and Samsung technology, and meet USURPA artists at their Decorex Cape Town stand close to the entrance of the show. The power of the collective Lemon, a design studio that boasts a wide range of both decorative and large foundational pieces, is making its debut at Decorex Cape Town. Among the talented designers behind Lemon are co-owner Kevin Frankental, renowned interior designer Yaniv Chen, award-winning French architect and product designer Léonard Kadid (winner of the FD100 Awards 2022) and Cape Town-based fine artist Jade Paton. Their combined expertise promises to bring an exciting and unique addition to the exhibitor stable.

A group exhibition mounted by the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) will showcase export-ready contemporary craft. Dubbed NEXT2023, the exhibition is curated by the CDI’s Market Development Programme Manager Fran Stewart. The 24 participants include the likes of Thabo Makhetha, A Love Supreme, Champel, Head On Design, Minima, Unique Driftwood Creations, Modern Gesture, Woza Moya, Knot Again and Lulasclan. Raise a toast Talented return exhibitors Happinest have created a captivating design concept for the central Bubbly Bar that promises to dazzle and delight visitors. With sparkling neon lights that illuminate the area, the Bubbly Bar is sure to stand out and become a beacon of happiness, drawing in guests with its warm and inviting atmosphere.