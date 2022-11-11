Discover the Wild Coast on Weather Vibes

For those of you who have watched Weather Vibes on The People’s Weather Channel (DSTV 180 or Open View 115), you will have been charmed by wit or entertained by the comedy and quiz. Most importantly, you would’ve been dazzled by the travel to the Wild Coast, brought to you by the Eastern Cape Tourism Agency and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation.

For those of you who are joining us for the first time, Weather Vibes is a conscious brand that takes the form of content that informs and entertains. It started as a Research and Development piece of content, which debuted on air earlier this year and has seen quite a few repeats since then. It has since organically developed into written publications and social media content as well. Due to its popularity and demand, the Producer – Megan Firth – has developed another series. This season, says Megan, “we break barriers in Africa through Adventure.

We return to the Eastern Cape to taste and feel Southern African routes, pun intended. From game drives to Yoga on the beach, we are taken on a magical adventure where we meet fortuitous characters that will delineate a backdrop of the Eastern Cape. Then, like a slingshot, we move from one place to another, learning about the history along the way.” Thanks to the Kempston Group, we were able to travel from East London, to The Kwantu Game Reserve, where the beautiful Lodge hosted us and allowed us to learn from the surroundings and people. We then travelled to the Kouga Municipality, fully experiencing Jeffrey’s Bay. Our Co-host and Adventure correspondent, Dharmesh Dhaya, led us through the towns with many stories to tell of real life experiences. The greatest teaching on the journey, regardless of where we landed, was the water-saving consciousness. The lesson is a global one and many can learn from it.

There wasn’t one stop that didn’t have a sign reminding us of the importance of water and tips or directions on how to save water. This made travellers conscientious of saving water and every part of their water saving “campaign” became a much-needed voice for the scarce resource in the City, Province, the Country and ultimately the Continent. The beauty and the lessons learnt were hidden in plain sight. Firth goes on to say that “Weather Vibes Season 2 is loading and it becomes the springboard for conversations of gravitas and consciousness. The audience will determine the depth so come and immerse yourself.” Find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram at Weathervibes_za Now watch: