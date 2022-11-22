Get connected with DStv Internet via fibre

Fibre connection from DStv provides customers with an uncapped connection, more streaming options, and more entertainment. South African households can now enjoy seamless internet connectivity thanks to DStv Streama.

Story continues below Advertisement

Research suggests that there is still a technological gap between mobile and broadband despite relative stability. This is why DStv and Multichoice have decided to launch DStv Internet via fibre as a way to address the growing demand for efficient digital service in South Africa. The service not only simplifies the process it also allows customers to pay one bill that ensures their entire household is connected to the internet. With the necessary reliable internet connection, DStv Streama (the new TV box) transforms compatible devices into smart TVs that deliver DStv content and provide users with a broader range of entertainment options. DStv Internet provides cost-effective capped access to areas without access to fibre infrastructure.

Customers benefit from DStv Internet via fibre services package by getting more than just their favourite content. Staying connected is a simple 3-step process. By clicking 'Add New Product' on their profile, existing customers can begin the application process, selecting the deal they’re most interested in and entering their information.

Story continues below Advertisement

Users are first required to place their orders online - Prospective customers can check the fibre availability in their respective areas, select a fibre deal, and complete the order electronically. DStv's friendly specialists are available to assist upon request for a callback if customers are in need of assistance with the order. The next step is delivery and installation, which is a painless process; nothing is required of you as the customer. No hassles and no stressors. Following the completion of the order, DStv technicians will deliver the hardware and schedule an installation date.

Story continues below Advertisement