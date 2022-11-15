Get your summer beach books from Loot

Summer time is here and what better way to sit back and relax than by opening a good book and becoming engrossed in another word.

Loot has a perfect selection of summer reads for you to choose from. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoove In this long-anticipated sequel to the #1 New York Times bestseller It Ends With Us,

Lily and her ex-husband, Ryle, have just settled into a civil co-parenting rhythm when she suddenly bumps into her first love, Atlas. After nearly two years separated, she says yes when Atlas asks her on a date. Her excitement is quickly dampened by Ryle, who is still very much a part of her life—and Atlas Corrigan is the one man he hates being in his ex-wife and daughter’s life. The High Notes by Danielle Steel A moving, compelling and uplifting story of following your dreams against the odds. Iris Cooper grew up dirt poor in Texas. Her mother left when she was a baby, leaving her to be raised by her rodeo cowboy dad. On top of her innocent beauty, Iris is a gifted singer. After singing in downtrodden bars across the state from the age of twelve, she finally gets a lucky break in New York. A star is born. And Iris finally gets the success she deserves, but then tragedy strikes, and through it Iris discovers another kind of love.

Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks A poignant love story about risking everything for a dream and whether it's possible to leave the past behind. In the course of a single unforgettable week, two young people will navigate the exhilarating heights and heartbreak of first love. Hundreds of miles away, another will put her love for her young son to the test. And fate will draw all three people together in a web of life-altering connections, forcing each to wonder whether the dream of a better life can ever survive the weight of the past.

Sex, Lies & Alibis by Eva Mazza The much-anticipated final instalment in Eva Mazza's “sex-trilogy” promises to be the summer’s hottest read. Like the most addictive of TV series, Sex, Lies & Alibis, with its many twists and turns will have readers turning pages to discover what finally happens to our heroine, Jen, and the rest of the sometimes sexy, and always dysfunctional cast from Stellenbosch.

By the time Jen gets to the final part of the trilogy, she's discovered that happy endings don’t always come in the form of a man, no matter how good the sex or how exquisite the backdrop. Despite trying to escape her past, circumstances beyond her control force her to return to the Cape Winelands to confront the sex, the lies, the declassified scandals and uncover all the made-up alibis. The Last Chairlift by John Irving John Irving, one of the world’s greatest novelists, returns with his first novel in seven years — a ghost story, a love story, and a lifetime of sexual politics.

In Aspen, Colorado, in 1941, Rachel Brewster, a slalom skier at the National Downhill and Slalom Championships, finishes nowhere near the podium, but she manages to get pregnant. Her son, Adam, grows up in a family that defies conventions and evades questions. Years later, looking for answers, Adam will go to Aspen, where he was conceived, and will meet the same ghosts, and they aren’t the first or the last ghosts he sees. A Library To Flee by Etienne Van Heerden

In a moment of weakness, lawyer Ian Brand sends out a tweet that will change his life.Thuli Khumalo, Fallist leader on a campus that stinks of petrol and teargas, must choose between betraying her father and forsaking her principles. Snaar Windvogel, once the little violin girl of Matjiesfontein, is now in transition under the knife of a plastic surgeon and fossa impresario. These colourful characters populate a carnivalesque landscape where the only certainty is that the Mother City’s mysterious crossbow killer will strike again. An astonishing novel documenting the turbulent time in which we live, where issues such as privacy and identity, fake news and fact, and race and ethnicity inflame passions.

The Winners by Fredrik Backman The long-awaited conclusion to the New York Times bestselling Beartown series, which inspired an HBO series of the same name. It follows the small hockey town’s residents as they grapple with change, pain, hope, and redemption. Two years have passed since the events that no one wants to think about. As the locals of Beartown struggle to overcome the past, great change is on the horizon. Someone is coming home after a long time away, another will be laid to rest and someone else will grab a gun and walk towards the ice rink.

So what are the residents of Beartown willing to sacrifice for their home? The Hunt by Faye Kellerman The latest book in the hugely popular Peter Decker and Rina Lazarus series from New York Times bestselling author Faye Kellerman.

Teresa McLaughlin flees to Los Angeles with her two children, trying to escape a messy divorce. But in LA, she is hunted down by ruthless men and beaten. When she wakes, barely conscious, her children are gone. Detective Peter Decker and his wife Rina are pulled into the situation and the hunt is on to find the kidnappers before things end tragically. Triple Cross by James Patterson Detective Alex Cross hunts down a serial killer who targets entire families, and who will be coming for the Crosses next.

A precise killer, he always moves under the cover of darkness, flawlessly triggering no alarms, leaving no physical evidence. But Cross and Sampson aren’t the only ones investigating. Writer, Thomas Tull, calls the Family Man murders the perfect crime story. He believes the killer may never be caught. Cross knows there is no perfect crime and he’s going to hunt him down no matter what it takes, until the Family Man decides to bring down Cross and his family. Double Or Nothing by Kim Sherwood

The start of a brand new trilogy following MI6’s agents with a licence to kill, that blows the world of James Bond wide open! James Bond is missing. 007 has been captured, perhaps even killed, by a sinister private military company. His whereabouts are unknown. Meet the new generation of spies. Johanna Harwood, 003. Joseph Dryden, 004. Sid Bashir, 009. Together, they represent the very best and brightest of MI6. Skilled, determined and with a licence to kill, they will do anything to protect their country.