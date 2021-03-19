Introducing Chivas Venture x A Grade

Leading blended Scotch whisky, Chivas Regal, Introduces Chivas Venture x A Grade. Zaid Osman, Founder and CEO of Sneaker exchange and Grade Africa in partnership with Chivas will give a once in a lifetime opportunity to 4 apprentices from different corners of the country in becoming the next big creative entrepreneurs.

The apprentices will learn from Zaid on how to grow from being freelancing creatives to becoming sustainable fashion businesses. This initiative will contribute to growing the local fashion and textile industry, providing local African communities with employment opportunities in producing the A Grade capsule collection.

Selle by Lindiwe Modiselle is a streetwear brand founded by Lindiwe Modiselle, a young multi-faceted creative who majored in Art direction.

Very$orry by Josh Badenhost is a cultural name under which they create a society based in fashion, music, art and cars.

SinChui, a South African brand founded by Robyn Agulhas is a streetwear label that conveys stories of everyday life, looking to the future of fashion and innovation.