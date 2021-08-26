LG Invites South Africans to join the summer dance party at #SpotOfRhythm

As part of its mission to connect and entertain audiences through the power of technology, LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Ubisoft’s Just Dance to launch its “Paca Dance Challenge” via TikTok in South Africa. As the leading destination for short-form mobile video content, TikTok continues to take the world by storm. Keen to engage with creative social media users via the platform, LG has joined hands with Just Dance – the number 1 music game franchise of all time, with more than 135 million players worldwide.

LG is inviting South African residents to join the “Paca Dance Challenge” on TikTok, where they can give their best performance alongside a Just Dance coach and track. Participants will be directed to mirror a series of moves before being given the opportunity to freestyle. To take part, users should post their video on TikTok, using LG’s #SpotOfRhythm Brand Effect, which can be recorded by pressing the red camera icon at the bottom of the official hashtag challenge page. The hashtag #SpotOfRhythm will automatically be included in their post. To qualify for entry into the competition, users must then go to https://lgthespot.com/SpotOfRhythm/za where they can visit the #SpotOfRhythm and upload their video link. At this location, viewers can see all of the entries published at the portal to date and vote for their favourites.

During the competition, LG will be announcing 50 winners of LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds staggered throughout the weeks during the competition. Winners will be selected based on a combination of likes on their videos at the #SpotOfRhythm microsite, as well as overall creativity and potential to go viral. Furthermore, The first 50 participants in the competition will also automatically be gifted with a pair of LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds. LG will also be awarding an additional 50 pairs of earbuds as prizes at various stages during the campaign. During the running of the campaign, users on TikTok can also expect to see participation from some of their favourite content creators – each performing their unique take on the challenge and inspiring others to take part. LG encourages everyone from casual dancers to professionals to participate, as winners will also be chosen based on the most unique and creative performances.