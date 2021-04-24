LIVE: SA’s top B-boys and B-girls battle it out at the Red Bull BC One national final

The world’s most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, is set to find South Africa’s top B-boy and B-girl in the national final taking place in Cape Town at 7pm on Saturday.

Celebrating its 20-year legacy, the Red Bull BC One breaking competition is the longest running breaking competition in the world and has established global superstars in the world of breaking.

With breaking becoming an official Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, competitions like Red Bull BC One are more important now more than ever to establish the country’s top stars.

With the regional winners chosen in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn, it is now time for South Africa to crown its top B-Boy and B-Girl.

From there, the top B-boy and B-girl will represent South Africa at the Red Bull BC One world final later in the year in Poland in November 2021.

WATCH THE NATIONAL FINAL LIVE BELOW: