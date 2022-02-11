Melody gets an arty start to her new home with Switch Up Your Space

It was all about life in colour on episode three of Castle Lite’s Switch Up Your Space as the squad took on fine artist Melody’s home. Having recently moved into a new apartment, her space was a blank canvas for the squad to play with Melody’s passions - art, music, and fun times.

Switch up Your Space, the hottest new home makeover reality TV show, unlocked by Castle Lite, has The Switch Up Squad surprise five lucky South Africans with a home entertainment area makeover just in time for a small event that they plan on hosting. The show runs on e-TV every Saturday at 5:30 pm and is repeated on eReality on Sundays at 3:20 pm. The show was created to demonstrate just how we can make homes across South Africa the best place to chill out while we chilling in.

Each week, our squad, hosted by Okay Wasabi who’s joined by fellow cast members Smash Afrika as the vibe master and interior design guru Ayesha Nobanda, who is accompanied by a surprise celebrity guest, and get tasked to #SwitchUp home entertainment areas.

Melody, who sees the world as a canvas waiting for her to create art, loves every colour, every texture, and every fabric because they all mean something to her in terms of art. From adding textures on the furniture to the patterns and colour cues on the wall and design elements, Melody’s home transforms from a blank page to a new leaf in its exciting design.