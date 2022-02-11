Melody gets an arty start to her new home with Switch Up Your Space
It was all about life in colour on episode three of Castle Lite’s Switch Up Your Space as the squad took on fine artist Melody’s home. Having recently moved into a new apartment, her space was a blank canvas for the squad to play with Melody’s passions - art, music, and fun times.
Switch up Your Space, the hottest new home makeover reality TV show, unlocked by Castle Lite, has The Switch Up Squad surprise five lucky South Africans with a home entertainment area makeover just in time for a small event that they plan on hosting. The show runs on e-TV every Saturday at 5:30 pm and is repeated on eReality on Sundays at 3:20 pm. The show was created to demonstrate just how we can make homes across South Africa the best place to chill out while we chilling in.
Each week, our squad, hosted by Okay Wasabi who’s joined by fellow cast members Smash Afrika as the vibe master and interior design guru Ayesha Nobanda, who is accompanied by a surprise celebrity guest, and get tasked to #SwitchUp home entertainment areas.
Melody, who sees the world as a canvas waiting for her to create art, loves every colour, every texture, and every fabric because they all mean something to her in terms of art. From adding textures on the furniture to the patterns and colour cues on the wall and design elements, Melody’s home transforms from a blank page to a new leaf in its exciting design.
Castle Lite helped transform Melody’s new pad into the perfect spot for a housewarming, where she entertained and chilled with her friends to celebrate independence, growth and her increasing creativity. There was also a special gift from the squad by South African artist Fhatuwani Mukheli of the #ISeeADifferentYou platform - a signature piece from one artist to another that unlocked the perfect revamp.
“Having a new space is always exciting but is also daunting,” says Melody. “The squad read my character and vision perfectly to create a home that I can be proud of and in which I can create my own art pieces that speak to the world as my place speaks to me.” She adds that she can’t wait for her housewarming so that she can make this already beautiful apartment a home alongside her most beloved people.
The show has key surprises for participants, and viewers can stand a chance to win their own Switch Up worth R150 000.00. To stand a chance to win, all you need to do is sign up on www.castlelite.co.za/Switch-Up-Your-Space and let us know why you deserve a space Switch Up, like Melody who managed to #SwitchUp her space with #CastleLite.
