More hosts revealed for METRO FM Music Awards 2023 - #MMA23

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is thrilled to reveal more hosts of the star-studded and esteemed METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA23), which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga. Further to announcing Lerato Kganyago and Katlego Maboe as the presenters of these prestigious awards, the radio and television personalities will be joined by Somizi “somGAGA” Mhlongo, Mpumi Mlambo, Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi and Zanele Potelwa. This team of energetic and charismatic talent was carefully selected to deliver the most impactful awards ceremony South African audiences have seen in five years.

SomGAGA and Mlambo will be holding it down behind the “Black Curtain”, while Mkhwanazi and Potelwa deliver the blow-by-blow action and the glitz and glam of the “Black Carpet”. “METRO FM has always been a part of my DNA, and hosting the awards after a five-year break gives me the greatest joy. South Africa has been waiting for this prestigious event and I’m honoured and grateful to be able to share it with music fans all over the country. Local music and artists have evolved and come so far in the past five years, and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate that,” says Mhlongo. Mlambo adds: “I cannot express how excited I am to be selected as one of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 hosts. It is a huge honour to be part of such an incredible event that’s well loved and known - not only in South Africa, but globally. I can’t wait to celebrate our local talent along with my co-host Somizi, as we hold it down and welcome the winners behind the Black Curtain.”

The awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1, SABC Plus and METRO FM’s YouTube channel at 8pm. The public is encouraged to tune in to witness some of today’s biggest South African music acts on stage, and to see their favourite A-list South African celebrities walk the “Black Carpet” and participate in the awards. “I think I share South Africa’s sentiment in expressing how excited we are for the return of the METRO FM Awards. I’m thrilled to be a part of this star-studded event and absolutely cannot wait to celebrate our local talent,” says Mkwhanazi. “It is such a great honour to be part of this incredible event. Our local artists have come such a long way in the past five years, and what better way to bring back the MMA’s than now. We’re incredibly privileged to live in a country that embraces and celebrates diversity in music, art, fashion and culture,” concludes Potelwa.

Voting lines for Song of the Year remain open until 9pm on May 6, 2023. To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts. USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute. Tickets for all official METRO FM Music Awards 2023 events are available at Computicket: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/metro_fm_music_awards_2023/7215601/7215688/37771 Event: MMA23 Official Music Conference Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 10am – 4pm Venue: Mbombela Civic Centre Tickets: Free entry

Event: MMA23 Official Pre-Party Date: Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6pm – 4am

Venue: The Prestige Lifestyle Grand, Mbombela Tickets: From R200 Event: MMA23 Main Event

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8pm – 10pm Venue: Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga

Tickets: From R150 Event: MMA23 After Party Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 10pm – 6am Venue: Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga Tickets: From R350

Event: MMA23 Official Love Movement Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 12am – 2am