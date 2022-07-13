Natalia Baker's self-development workshops are back!

Natalia Baker is passionate about supporting and encouraging others on their journey. By finding a coherent centre in which body, mind and soul progress together life can be fulfilling, rewarding and ever expanding as we access our natural wisdom and compassion.

By knowing and healing yourself, stripping off the layers of illusion so you experience the truth of who you really are. She is currently offering the following workshops: Freedom from Fear

· Learn to handle your fears and anxieties · Let go these inhibiting and disabling feelings · Open to trust: trust yourself, trust life

· Live in peace and joy DATES Wednesday 20 July or Saturday 6 August TIME 8.30am to start at 9am – Between 12.30pm &1pm

Self-acceptance Doorway to self-love · Develop a loving, accepting relationship with yourself

· This work is the way to self-love, the qualification to enter 5D · Embrace both the good, valuable and positive, as well as the less desirable parts

DATES Saturday 23 July or Wednesday 10 August TIME 8.30am to start at 9am – Between 12.30pm &1pm Find your voice

Speak your truth · Release fears and inhibitions around expressing insights, feelings and thoughts · Claim your uniqueness through finding your voice

· Empower yourself with confidence and integrity · Bring understanding to relationships by communicating with love and clarity DATES Saturday 30 July or Wednesday 24 August

TIME 8.30am to start at 9am – Between 12.30pm &1pm Your investment: R500 for one workshop

R800 for two workshops R900 for three workshops Tea will be provided. All workshops are 3 – 3½ hours in duration

VENUE: 34a Cannon Island Way, Marina da Gama Enquiries and bookings: Natalia Baker 082 795 2826 [email protected] Natalia Baker flourishes in metaphysical teaching, writing, counselling and public speaking. She has been described as a leader of consciousness in South Africa, has a great sense of humour, expresses ideas clearly and succinctly, and is wise, loving and compassionate with much life experience. The courses and workshops bring healing and transformation to individuals through her insight and support.