Quench app partners with Mr Yum to integrate on-demand delivery directly with restaurant orders

Quench has been delivering drinks directly to homes since 2016 and has since also expanded into delivering groceries from Woolworths, DisChem pharmacies and food from some of the nation’s favourite restaurants. The newly launched super app has now expanded their technology offering by partnering with Australian tech company Mr Yum.

Mr Yum arrived in South Africa in 2020 and has in turn partnered with Quench as its delivery partner. Mr Yum is a web-based platform giving restaurants the opportunity to showcase their menus for deliveries online. By integrating directly into the restaurants’ point-of-sale, it makes it very easy for restaurants to accept orders, without having an additional device in their store. Mr Yum and Quench offers a 10% commission on orders, compared to their competitors’ 25 - 30%, making it a lot more accessible for restaurant owners. The restaurant delivery service wanted to offer a helping hand to the industry by offering a listing on the app for a fraction of what competitors are taking. Quench now has close to 100 restaurants on the app nationally and looking to expand even further.

Listing your restaurant on the Quench app is free, so it’s a no-brainer. “We are continuously working very hard on the user experience and making this the best shopping app, in terms of quality and product offering...” says Liam McCreedy, who founded Quench in 2016. Quench is proudly local and we urge you to support local businesses, while getting all your daily essentials delivered to your door. McCreedy has seen his vision of creating an on-demand shopping app come to life through hard work, dedication and a resilient team. Now based in Techno Park, the hub of IT and technology, the team is now 18 strong plus a customer service and support team of 10 people. “With on-demand promises, come a whole lot of challenges and as a team, we face these challenges head-on, daily. Because we’re agile and adapt quickly to certain situations, we can make decisions very quickly. We’re also not a small start -up anymore, so the processes and structures that came with growing and expanding over the last year or so have also been something that I needed to adapt to.”