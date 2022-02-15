Red Bull BC One celebrates 15 years in South Africa

The world’s most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, is celebrating 15 years in South Africa. The global competition has unearthed and spotlighted the country’s top B-boy and B-girl across the years. In 2022, the competition is once again in search of the best South African breakers that will represent Mzansi at the Red Bull BC One World Final abroad.

When South Africa hosted the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2007, the current South African Red Bull BC One B-boy champion B-boy Benny was once again representing the country like he did last year in Poland alongside the B-girl champion Courtnaé Paul. B-Boy Benny reflects on his involvement in the global event. “Red Bull BC One is one of the biggest competitions that people all over the world look forward to. I'm honoured that I get to celebrate the fifteenth year with Red Bull BC One and that I was able to represent my country within the fifteen years of the competition in South Africa. Red Bull BC One has played a great role in my life and has constantly pushed me to improve as it is the one event everyone wants to win. The event also creates a platform for those that are often overlooked, and this serves as an inspiration to many young boys and girls.” says Benny. B-boy Benny and B-girl Courtnae Paul – Winners of the Red Bull BC One South Africa National Final 2021. Picture: Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

In honour of these momentous titles, this February B-boy Benny and B-Girl Courtnaé Paul will be kicking off the Red Bull BC One campaign in South Africa with a Future Hero Search where they will be engaging with up-and-coming breakers and imparting their breaking expertise in individual workshops around the country. Courtnaé is excited for this year’s competition and hero search. “This year marks 15 years of the Red Bull BC One and it just keeps getting better. Getting to experience the local and international events for the first time last year, it completely changed my perspective on dance, breaking and the heights I can reach. The sky is definitely not the limit, and I’m excited to continue being part of this legacy. The search for the future of breaking in South Africa is going to be an exciting one and really looking forward to it.” says Courtnaé. This year the search for the best B-boy and B-girl will consist of qualifying cyphers that will not only look at breaking but will also celebrate the culture and rich history it has in South Africa by highlighting how music, fashion and art has impacted this medium.

The four qualifying cyphers will be taking place across the country this February and March which will ultimately lead to the national final taking place in Cape Town on 1 May 2022. From there, the top B-boy and B-girl will represent South Africa at the Red Bull BC One World Final later in the year. The qualifying cypher weekends will consist of two exciting days across the respective weekends. Breaking and DJ workshops, panel discussions with local legends and dance battles featuring the country’s most decorated breakers will conclude the first day. The second day will be the one-on-one qualifying cypher battles where the regional B-boy and B-girl will compete for the spot to the national final. These qualifying cyphers weekends will be taking place in Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn. The four qualifying cypher and workshop weekends are:

Johannesburg – 19 & 20 February 2022 – Constitution Hill Gqeberha – 26 & 27 February 2022 – Gallery On Produce Cape Town – 5 & 6 March 2022 – Venue TBC

Oudtshoorn – 12 & 13 March 2021 – Toekomsrus Community Centre The national final will take place in Cape Town on 1 May 2022 which will also feature many surprises and performances over that weekend. More details will be revealed in due course. Breakers will need to register on www.redbull.co.za/bcone to participate in the regional qualifying cyphers to stand a chance to earn a place in the national final.