Spier Hotel celebrates the harvest season with a weekend full of fun activities

Spier, the historic Stellenbosch wine farm, will celebrate the harvest season with a weekend full of fun activities, farm-fresh food and plenty of wine.

The family-friendly event on 22-24 April 2022 offers Spier Hotel guests the opportunity to meet the farm’s winemakers to learn more about the winemaking process and what it takes to win the 2022 Editor’s Award Winery of the Year by Platter’s By Diners Club Wine Guide!

Cellar Master Johan Jordaan says: “We’re a seasoned winemaking team having shared five summers together. This was my first harvest as Cellar Master and we’re exploring new horizons and seizing fresh opportunities. I’m eager to have some fun and share our wine knowledge with our guests at the Harvest Celebration.”

The Spier Harvest Celebration promises an authentic experience in the heart of the Cape Winelands and has something for everyone, from wine newbies to vintage connoisseurs.