Spier Hotel celebrates the harvest season with a weekend full of fun activities

Spier, the historic Stellenbosch wine farm, will celebrate the harvest season with a weekend full of fun activities, farm-fresh food and plenty of wine.
The family-friendly event on 22-24 April 2022 offers Spier Hotel guests the opportunity to meet the farm’s winemakers to learn more about the winemaking process and what it takes to win the 2022 Editor’s Award Winery of the Year by Platter’s By Diners Club Wine Guide!
Cellar Master Johan Jordaan says: “We’re a seasoned winemaking team having shared five summers together. This was my first harvest as Cellar Master and we’re exploring new horizons and seizing fresh opportunities. I’m eager to have some fun and share our wine knowledge with our guests at the Harvest Celebration.”
The Spier Harvest Celebration promises an authentic experience in the heart of the Cape Winelands and has something for everyone, from wine newbies to vintage connoisseurs.
Here’s a taste of what visitors can expect.
Friday, 22 April 2022
Cellar Master Johan Jordaan will officially open the celebration, welcoming guests with Spier’s Cap Classique. At dinner, guests will be entertained by the winemakers’ tales of exciting successes and challenges in the cellar this vintage. Expect an evening of excellent food paired perfectly with Spier Creative Block wines.
Saturday, 23 April 2022
The day begins with a buffet breakfast hosted by Spier’s Cap Classique winemaker, Heidi Dietstein, and served with bubbly and fresh mosbolletjies and mosbeskuit.
Lovers of organic wines will be able to see where the magic happens with a complete organic vineyards immersion, led by Spier’s organic winemaker, Tania Kleintjes. Guests will taste acclaimed organic wines while learning about their origins. For the more creative spirits, Spier’s winemakers are leading an interactive wine-blending experience.
As the sun sets, winemakers come together to host the guests at various tasting stations and answer questions about their favourite varietals and vintages. The kids also get to test their taste buds at the grape juice station. Enjoy a delicious Harvest Celebration Dinner with live music, intriguing Spier wines, and succulent spit roasts.
Before heading home on Sunday, 24 April 2022, a breakfast buffet and bubbles will be served.
From R3650 per person sharing, the weekend package includes:
- Two nights’ accommodation on a B&B basis
- A welcome drink at check-in
- Wine in room on arrival
- Wine tasting event with Spier’s winemakers
- Two dinners with wine included
For more information, visit www.spier.co.za/hotel/packages/end-of-harvest-celebration