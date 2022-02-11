Switch Up Your Space unlocks the cool in Luyanda's chill-out area

In the past weeks, the Castle Lite Switch Up Your Space squad was invited into the laid-back Luyanda’s home to help him realise his ideal chill-in so that he can celebrate the milestones in life and have weekend vibes over a braai with his friends.

Switch up Your Space, the hottest new home makeover reality TV show, unlocked by Castle Lite, has The Switch Up Squad surprise five lucky South Africans with a home entertainment area makeover just in time for a small event that they plan on hosting. The show runs on e-TV every Saturday at 5:30 pm and is repeated on eReality on Sundays at 3:20 pm. The show was created to demonstrate just how we can make homes across South Africa the best place to chill out while chilling in. Each week, our squad, hosted by Okay Wasabi who’s joined by fellow cast members Smash Afrika as the vibe master and interior design guru Ayesha Nobanda, are accompanied by a surprise celebrity guest, and get tasked to #SwitchUp home entertainment areas.

Luyanda, whose switch up dream involved a revamp of his patio, had a space that was a challenge for the squad, the yard had a huge peach tree that made chilling at his spot not so peachy, his patio needed serious work and the squad had to deliver. “While Luyanda is a laid-back guy, his space wasn’t a reflection of who he truly is,” says Ayesha, “the patio was dreary and littered with leaves and the peach tree took over the entire place and when your home doesn’t show your personality, it makes it hard to be your best self in it.” So that was the order of the day for Luyanda - a place as cool as he is.

The transformation went from peach tree to just peachy. The squad unlocked the cool in Luyanda and made his space vibrant from its previous dull and dreary. “I’m so happy with this new space of mine,” says Luyanda. “The squad really went above and beyond to make my home the place to be. It’s been overrun with the peach tree leaves and was so dull but now I can have my friends over, entertain, and have a space of my own while we wait for things to open up again!” The show has key surprises for participants, and viewers can stand a chance to win their own Switch Up worth R150 000.00. To stand a chance to win, all you need to do is sign up on www.castlelite.co.za/Switch-Up-Your-Space and let us know why you deserve a space Switch Up like Luyanda who managed to #SwitchUp his space with #CastleLite. T’s & C’s apply.

For more information or to catch up on previous episodes check out www.castlelite.co.za and follow the official social media pages: #SwitchUpYourSpace YouTube: CastleLiteSA