The annual Knysna Oyster Festival returns as a fully Covid-19 compliant event

Here’s a shucking good reason to pack the bags and leave the house… The annual Knysna Oyster Festival is happening from Friday, 9 to Sunday, 18 July and provides the perfect excuse to switch #WFH to #WFK. Work from Knysna (WFK) and experience a much-needed mid-year break in the beauty-spot as you stay, work, play… and go mad for molluscs. Colleen Durant, General Manager of Visit Knysna, says, “We know this event is a firm favourite and we’re proud to have changed it to make it Covid-19 safe, with all the requisite protocols in place. Instead of just a sports field, the activities span the full breadth of the greater Knysna area, with exciting offerings across Sedgefield, Rheenendal, Buffalo Bay and Brenton. We’re delighted to have expanded our community and we look forward to showing visitors the best we have to offer.

“We know many have itchy feet right now, so we urge people to consider a memorable staycation in our scenic surrounds. With most overseas trips off the cards right now, it’s the opportune moment to explore our gorgeous home and all it has to offer. We have a superb selection of activities to choose from, with plenty of discounts and accommodation deals.” Durant says guests can look forward to offerings that include beaches and waterways, forests, family and night activities, sports entertainment, tours, sumptuous food, fresh air and fun. The Knysna Oyster Festival has been carefully curated to include local tour operators, restaurants, coffee shops and manufacturers to benefit small businesses in the area. The region is also all set up for digital nomads with deadlines to deliver on, “Our town is open for business, with WiFi, fibre and broadband available at many local business venues, coffee shops, restaurants and accommodation options.”

Sport enthusiasts can look forward to the In-Knysna Forest Virtual Run, the Knysna Cycle Tour, trail runs and night golf. Art, culture and history buffs will revel in the Knysna Art Route, cultural tours and a selection of guided heritage walks. Of course, the main attraction is in the name. Once again, fresh oysters will be plentiful, with other delectable treats also on-hand, from fast food to picnics, and beer and gin tastings. Durant adds, “Be sure to check our website to see the live entertainment options on offer. We’ve got everything from live bands and buskers to comedy. We know it’s school holidays, so kids are also catered for, with lots of activities for little ones. We’ll also have boat trips, forest tours, a moonlight meander beach walk, yoga, beading workshops and a special seahorse viewing!” Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro – the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape – says, “The Knysna Oyster Festival is iconic and offers some much-needed light-hearted distraction. It’s the perfect staycation option and an ideal way to support small businesses in one of the country’s prettiest areas. We commend the event organisers for reimagining the programme to be completely Covid-19 compliant, while benefiting local businesses in the broader community. This year is undoubtedly going to be one for the books and we urge people to show support by choosing to WFK for the week – or longer!”