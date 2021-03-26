The best book club reads for 2021

If you love to read books or belong to a book club then we have a selection where you can discover our latest reads. We have chosen the best book club reads for 2021 that we know will delight and enthrall anyone who’s passionate about reading. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart Winner of the 2020 Booker Prize, set in Glasgow in 1981, this novel lays bare the ruthlessness of poverty, the limits of love, and the hollowness of pride in a blistering debut by a brilliant writer with a powerful and important story to tell. The Orphan of Good Hope by Roxane Dhand Transport yourself from the canals of Amsterdam, across the waves to the rough-and-tumble frontier town at the Cape of Good Hope in a riveting novel of seventeenth-century romance and intrigue.

The Survivors by Jane Harper

Kieran Elliott's life changed forever on a single day when a reckless mistake led to devastating consequences. When a body is discovered on the beach, long-held secrets threaten to emerge in the murder investigation that follows.

And Now You’re Back by Jill Mansell

One magical winter's night in Venice, Didi fell in love. But it ended - and he left without even saying goodbye. Now, thirteen years on, Shay Mason is back but Didi doesn’t want to let the past unsettle her present. The time has come for buried secrets to come to light. And it seems that this was someone's intention all along . . .

Fragile Monsters by Catherine Menon

A spellbinding debut novel set between WW2 and contemporary Malaysia, tracing one family's story from 1920 to the present while unravelling a thrilling tale of love, betrayal and redemption against the backdrop of natural disasters and fallen empires.Fragile Monsters explores what happens when secrets fester through the generations.

The One Hundred Years Of Lenni And Margot by Marianne Cronin

Life is short - no one knows that better than 17 year-old Lenni Petterssen in the Hospital’s terminal ward. When she meets 83-year-old Margot Macrae, a fellow patient offering new friendship and enviable artistic skills, Lenni's life begins to soar in ways she'd never imagined. As their bond deepens, a world of stories opens up: of wartime love and loss, of misunderstanding and reconciliation, of courage, kindness and joy.

At the Edge of the Desert by Basil Lawrence

In the Namibian harbour town of Luderitz, a space where desert meets ocean, a terrible history is made intimate and personal when filmmaker Henry van Wyk must confront a childhood tragedy that has moulded his life. The tranquil land hides a bloody history: Shark Island was once the site of a concentration camp, and a law firm is suing the German government for their role in the genocide of Namibia’s indigenous people. When Henry begins to interview the survivors’ descendants, their testimonies compel him to search the desert for a mass grave.

The Heart is the Size of a Fist by P.P Fourie

A story of a boy’s complicated relationship with his violent, but charismatic, alcoholic father. It is a poignant coming-of-age and a coming-out tale and a story of brotherly love. Paul recalls periods that his parents reconciled, followed by times of desperate flight with his damaged mother. It is also a poignant coming-of-age and a coming-out tale as Paul discovers his identity.

Klara and the Sun by Kazua Ishiguro

From the best-selling and Booker Prize winning author of Never Let me Go and The Remains of the Day, comes a stunning new novel - his first since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature - that asks, what does it mean to love?

Neighbours by Danielle Steel

In Danielle Steel’s gripping new novel, a reclusive woman opens up her home to her neighbours in the wake of a devastating earthquake, setting off events that reveal secrets, break relationships apart, and bring strangers together to forge powerful new bonds.