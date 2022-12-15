The best holiday reads from Loot

This holiday season there are so many great books to choose from.

Story continues below Advertisement

To help you out, online retail Loot.co.za recommends the latest fiction and nonfiction books to keep you entertained. We have chosen our top 10 page-turners for your summer vacation. The Boys From Biloxi by John Grisham

The master of the legal thriller, John Grisham returns to Mississippi in his most gripping tale yet. Biloxi was known for its beaches, resorts, and seafood industry. But it had a darker side, notorious for corruption and vice - controlled by a small cabal of mobsters - members of the Dixie Mafia. Rich with history and with a large cast of unforgettable characters, The Boys from Biloxi is a sweeping saga of two sons of immigrant families who grow up as friends, but ultimately find themselves in a knife-edge legal confrontation in which life itself hangs in the balance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Grisham takes his powerful storytelling to the next level, his trademark twists and turns will keep you tearing through the pages until the stunning conclusion. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover Colleen Hoover tells fan favourite Atlas’s side of the story and shares what comes next in this long-anticipated sequel to the #1 New York Times bestseller It Ends With Us.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hunting Time by Jeffery Deaver The New York Times bestselling master of suspense is back with a riveting thriller, as reward seeker Colter Shaw plunges into the woods and races against time in a case where nothing is quite as it seems. Allison Parker is on the run with her teenage daughter, Hannah, and Colter Shaw has been hired to find and protect her. Shaw has met his match in Allison, who brings all her skills as a brilliant engineer designing revolutionary technology to the game of evading detection.

As Shaw ventures further into the wilderness, the truth becomes as hard to decipher as the forest's unmarked trails... and peril awaits at every turn. The Whittiers by Danielle Steel The Whittiers is a heartwarming story about the importance of family, home and being true to yourself, from the world's favourite author Danielle Steel.

Connie and Preston Whittier raised their six children in a once-grand Manhattan mansion. The children are now adults, but the house remains the heart of the family. In every family, each member has their own personal struggles and the Whittiers are no exception. The house is a refuge providing comfort, however each of them will learn that to move forward and face their challenges, they must be true to themselves and come together to support one another. Picture You Dead by Peter James

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace finds himself plunged into an unfamiliar and rarefied world of fine art. Outwardly it appears respectable, gentlemanly, above reproach. But beneath the veneer, he rapidly finds that greed, deception and violence walk hand-in-hand. Harry and Freya, an ordinary couple, dreamed for years of finding something priceless buried amongst the tat in a car boot sale. It was a dream they knew in their hearts would never come true – until the day it did and Harry and Freya are about to discover that their dream is turning into their worst nightmare. . . Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks

A poignant love story about risking everything for a dream and whether it's possible to leave the past behind. Colby Mills once felt destined for a musical career, until tragedy grounded his aspirations. The daughter of affluent Chicago doctors, Morgan has graduated from a prestigious college music program with the ambition to move to Nashville and become a star. Romantically and musically, she and Colby complete each other in a way that neither has ever known. Beverly is fleeing an abusive husband with her six-year-old son, trying to piece together a life for them in a small town far off the beaten track. In the course of a single unforgettable week, two young people will navigate the exhilarating heights and heartbreak of first love. Hundreds of miles away, Beverly will put her love for her young son to the test. And fate will draw all three people together in a web of life-altering connections.

Look Both Ways by Linwood Barclay Inspired by his decades-long love of cars, internationally bestselling author Linwood Barclay envisions a world in which automotive technology outpaces our wildest dreams—and our darkest nightmares—in a gripping new novel of action and suspense. Garrett Island, a small, isolated community is the setting of a visionary experiment. All the residents’ cars were sent to the mainland and for the past month the islanders have been “driving” the Arrival, a revolutionary autonomous vehicle. The future, it seems, has arrived.

Sandra Montrose—islander, single mom, and public relations executive—prepares for Arrival Inc.’s flashy press event. But as the celebratory day gets underway, disaster strikes. A visiting journalist has vanished. Before long, the Arrivals run amok, no longer taking orders from their passengers. They’re starting to organize. They’re beginning to hunt. And they seem hell-bent on killing any human they encounter. Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a bumpy ride. Livid by Patricia Cornwel

In this thrilling installment of the #1 bestselling series, chief medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta finds herself a reluctant star witness in a sensational televised murder trial causing chaos in Old Town Alexandria with the threat of violent protests. ​Chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta is the reluctant star witness in a sensational murder trial when she receives shocking news. The judge’s sister has been found dead. Although there is no apparent cause of death, Scarpetta recognizes telltale signs of the unthinkable, and she knows the worst is yet to come. The forensic pathologist finds herself pitted against a powerful force that returns her to the past, and her time to catch the killer is running out.

The Hunt by Faye Kellerman The latest book in the hugely popular Peter Decker and Rina Lazarus series from New York Times bestselling author Faye Kellerman. Teresa McLaughlin flees to Los Angeles with her two children, trying to escape a messy divorce. But in LA, she is hunted down and beaten. When she wakes, barely conscious, her children are gone.