WATCH: Femme Fatale Cindy-Louise celebrates women empowerment

In a world filled with hegemonic masculinity and misogyny, there is just something captivating and assuring about a confident woman, something that says, don’t underestimate me – I am intelligent, powerful, and beautiful.

Allowing us to see ourselves from a different perspective, having self-confidence turns our thoughts into action.

Being a woman in society is already as challenging as it is. From struggling for equal rights to the blatant sexism we face in workplaces or any working industry for that matter, by simply being confident and assertive in ourselves and our beliefs, we’ll be able to empower ourselves and other women.

South African singer and songwriter, Cindy-Louise is a true example of that.

Officially launching her music career in 2019, taking local airwaves by storm, the hot new single and music video FEMME FATALE by phenomenal singer/songwriter Cindy-Louise, is all about celebrating and empowering women.

“Let’s face it, women know they are in charge,” says the singer. “Women are powerful, intelligent, and talented. We are born leaders. We show this every day… and we do it in heels!”

Written by herself and recorded by Frank de Jong/Hal5 Studio, Cindy-Louise’s latest single brings the perfect twist to the Indie pop and Rock music genre. To ensure her brand new track is flawless and ready to be consumed by all listeners, she has once again collaborated with Chief Mixer, Clinton Nicholas Watts and Andre Remesses Scheepers for arrangement and additional Instrumentation.

In addition to Cindy-Louise’s unique sound and voice, her latest single features her trademark blend of genres – in this case, commercial pop and R&B with hints of dark pop.

As with her previous releases (Make It Out Here Alive, The Mask), there’s also a music video for FEMME FATALE. Described as an “unusual project” in which the singer could not return to South Africa for the recording sessions, production for the music video continued, despite the various obstacles they faced.

Produced by Manda Productions and directed by Antonia Ackermans, her latest music video was shot in the Netherlands, while the album took a total of nine months to complete.

“In support of the song’s empowering message, I wanted the music video to showcase my sexuality and confidence as a woman. I wanted to show my body and the luxury that comes with loving and embracing who I am. Of course, no Femme Fatale story would be complete without a little danger.”

According to Cindy-Louise, her latest music video results from the combined creative efforts of everyone involved and “it was a privilege to work with a team who understands and expresses their artistry and imagination.”

Finding inspiration in everything around her and often using her music to create awareness around social issues, Cindy-Louse believes that she must share music with her countrywomen despite being far from home. “It is my way of staying connected to my homeland, especially as I cannot travel home to see my family and friends. This is my way of connecting and sharing my love of music with them.”

With the new release of FEMME FATALE, this versatile young singer-songwriter is sure to reinforce her position as a rising star!

Watch the video here:

To download the single click here.